ZUCI SYSTEMS ACHIEVES ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFICATION, TAKING STRIDE TOWARDS EXCELLENCE In IT SERVICES

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zuci Systems proudly announces its accomplishment of ISO 9001:2015 certification, underscoring its unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and customer satisfaction. This prestigious certification brings forth a multitude of benefits, solidifying Zuci Systems' position as a leader in the IT service industry. ISO 9001:2015 certification validates that Zuci Systems has implemented a robust quality management system across the organization. This ensures consistent, reliable, and high-quality services are delivered to its clients."The ISO 9001:2015 certification serves as a testament to Zuci's tagline“Perfection Always” through a world-class Quality Management System that delivers excellence to its customers. The QMS focuses on meeting and exceeding the customer expectations, thus elevating Zuci as a trusted partner,” said Kalpana Sudharsan, Vice President, Quality Assurance.Risk Management, Performance Evaluation, and Improvement are some of the Key practices of the ISO 9001:2015 standard. Adherence to the standard signifies the ability to effectively foresee and mitigate risks, monitoring the performance through defined metrics/goals, and continuously improving the processes with the changing needs of the business."ISO 9001:2015 certification emphasizes the importance of regular audits and reviews, encouraging Zuci Systems to continually refine its quality management systems. Our dedication to meeting and exceeding the highest international standards reinforces our promise to deliver exceptional IT services that evolve with the needs of clients. The ISO 9001:2015 certification not only validates Zuci Systems' efforts but also reinforces the promise to deliver excellence in every aspect of our services," said Vasudevan Swaminathan, CEO, Zuci Systems.About Zuci SystemsEstablished in the year 2016, Zuci (pr) Systems is a new-age digital transformation enabler with distinct difference basis its engineering capabilities spanning digital engineering, quality engineering and data science & analytics. The US-based company has global presence in North America, Europe and India with over 500 Zengineers delivering exceptional user experience. The company has niche focus on BFSI and Healthcare verticals and also works with Independent Software Vendors to co-develop customer-centric products leveraging Zuci's extensive expertise in product development and engineering methodologies.Interact with Zuci Systems:

