New Smart Locker Elevating Education Technology

Providing classroom convenience

Bridging the digital divide in universities

Deploy devices without staff interaction.

Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions, LapSafe® launches a new Smart Locker.

UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the demand for easily accessible devices continues to be a hot topic within the education sector, LapSafe® 's newest Smart Locker, EnvoyTM , is designed to rapidly deploy devices without staff interaction, which in return saves time in the classroom.We're in a digital world, that requires our educational facilities to keep up with technology as it continuously evolves. It has been proven that providing students with accessible devices can significantly enhance learning and help bridge the digital divide, with that said, the process needs to be seamless and fast in order not to compromise learning time. The new Envoy® Smart Locker is designed to support just that.Up to thirty-two charged devices can each be rapidly deployed by scanning an ID at the easy-to-use reader. Once authorised, a locker bay will open to a charged device ready for use. When the user has finished with the device, they simply place it back on charge in the Smart Locker, ready for the next user. This fast, self-service process is efficient and pragmatic.LapSafe® Director, Denise Crouch said:“We wanted to design a Smart Locker that provides a perfect entry into the world of self-service for IT equipment. The EnvoyTM is built on the foundation of our larger, more advanced Smart Locker, DiplomatTM Pro. However, the Envoy is a more cost-effective solution for entities which do not require all the intelligent features that our DiplomatTM Pro holds.”Included in the new EnvoyTM Smart Locker is ONARKEN® , a cloud-based management software, designed to support LapSafe®'s Smart Locker range; this software allows EnvoyTM to provide full audit trails and usage reporting, helping organisations make more informed decisions on device management.LapSafe®'s Smart Lockers can now be found in over 80% of UK universities, with UK colleges closely following behind. With those impressive statistics supporting Envoy®, there will certainly be a buzz around the new Smart Locker.LapSafe®'s products are designed in-house, and are proud to manufacture in Britain and support local businesses.

