K'taka Districts Put On High Alert After Tracking Of Maoist Movement

(MENAFN- IANS) Udupi (Karnataka), Feb 7 (IANS) Following the tracking of movement of Maoists in the coastal and hilly regions of Karnataka, the authorities have sounded high alert in the area.

Sources confirmed that the police and the Anti Naxal Force (ANF) have heightened the vigilance in Udupi and Chikkamagalur districts.

A team of Maoists headed by Vikram Gowda have reportedly come to the Baindur region in Udupi district and parts of Chikkamagalur district from Kerala, the sources said.

The authorities have received information that the Maoist team visited houses in Kollur, Mudur, Jadkal and Belkal villages, carrying weapons with them.

Sources said the Maoists were planning to celebrate the 'Red Salute Day' in memory of Saket Rajan, a prominent Maoist leader killed in an encounter by the Karnataka police on February 5, 2005.

The authorities have been asked to be on high alert for the next five days in these two districts. The ANF has already launched a combing operation to nab Vikram Gowda.

--IANS

mka/arm