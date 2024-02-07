Latvia And Morocco Agree On Drawing Up A Road Map For Future Cooperation

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On February 6, 2024, in Rabat, Morocco, political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Latvia and Morocco. The Latvian delegation was headed by Andžejs Viļumsons, Under Secretary of State, Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the consultations, meetings took place at the Morocco's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Moroccan Parliament, and the Ministry of Energy.

Andžejs Viļumsons

and

Redouane

Adghoghi,

the

Director

General

for

European Affairs at the Ministry of

Foreign

Affairs,

African

Cooperation

and

Moroccan Expatriates,

discussed

the

possibilities

for

expanding

bilateral

cooperation

in

the

fields

of

information

and

communication

technologies,

environmental

sustainability

and

education,

and

they

underlined their

readiness

to

strengthen

cooperation

between

Latvia

and

Morocco

in

the

cultural

sector.

The

head of the

Latvian

delegation

also

welcomed

the

broad spectrum

of

dialogue between the EU

and

Morocco.

The

diplomats

agreed

on

the

need

to

maintain

a

regular

dialogue

and

develop

a

road

map

for

the

implementation

of

future

cooperation.

The

consultations

also

addressed

the

current

situation

regarding

Russia's

war

against

Ukraine,

regional

security

issues

in

the

Maghreb

and

the

Sahel

regions,

as

well

as

the

interest

of

both

countries

to

cooperate

within

the

UN system.

Prospects for developing parliamentary cooperation were discussed during a meeting with Nadia Bouaida,

Chairperson

of the

Foreign Affairs,

National Defense, Islamic

Affairs, and

Moroccan

Expatriates

Committee

at the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Morocco.

Zakaria Hachlaf, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Sustainable Development, presented the Latvian delegation with Moroccan plans to develop green energy production and with the main directions of the country's development. Andžejs Viļumsons for his part informed his Moroccan colleagues about the exportable sectors of the Latvian national economy and potential vectors of future cooperation.

