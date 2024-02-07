Latvia And Morocco Agree On Drawing Up A Road Map For Future Cooperation

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
On February 6, 2024, in Rabat, Morocco, political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Latvia and Morocco. The Latvian delegation was headed by Andžejs Viļumsons, Under Secretary of State, Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the consultations, meetings took place at the Morocco's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Moroccan Parliament, and the Ministry of Energy.
Andžejs Viļumsons
and
Redouane
Adghoghi,
the
Director
General
for
European Affairs at the Ministry of
Foreign
Affairs,
African
Cooperation
and
Moroccan Expatriates,
discussed
the
possibilities
for
expanding
bilateral
cooperation
in
the
fields
of
information
and
communication
technologies,
environmental
sustainability
and
education,
and
they
underlined their
readiness
to
strengthen
cooperation
between
Latvia
and
Morocco
in
the
cultural
sector.
The
head of the
Latvian
delegation
also
welcomed
the
broad spectrum
of
dialogue between the EU
and
Morocco.
The
diplomats
agreed
on
the
need
to
maintain
a
regular
dialogue
and
develop
a
road
map
for
the
implementation
of
future
cooperation.
The
consultations
also
addressed
the
current
situation
regarding
Russia's
war
against
Ukraine,
regional
security
issues
in
the
Maghreb
and
the
Sahel
regions,
as
well
as
the
interest
of
both
countries
to
cooperate
within
the
UN system.
Prospects for developing parliamentary cooperation were discussed during a meeting with Nadia Bouaida,
Chairperson
of the
Foreign Affairs,
National Defense, Islamic
Affairs, and
Moroccan
Expatriates
Committee
at the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Morocco.
Zakaria Hachlaf, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Sustainable Development, presented the Latvian delegation with Moroccan plans to develop green energy production and with the main directions of the country's development. Andžejs Viļumsons for his part informed his Moroccan colleagues about the exportable sectors of the Latvian national economy and potential vectors of future cooperation.
