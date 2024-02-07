Silicon Labs Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs

(NASDAQ: SLAB ), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 30, 2023.

"Though the market environment remains volatile, with inventory corrections continuing across our end markets, we delivered top and bottom-line results ahead of expectations," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "We expect to return to sequential revenue growth, beginning in the first quarter, as our customers destock their inventories, design wins continue ramping to production, and bookings trends improve."

Revenue was $87 million

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $60 million Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $27 million

GAAP gross margin was 50.6%

GAAP R&D expenses were $83 million

GAAP SG&A expenses were $34 million

GAAP operating loss was $73 million GAAP diluted loss per share was $(2.19)

Non-GAAP gross margin was 50.9%

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $63 million

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $28 million

Non-GAAP operating loss was $47 million Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $(1.19)

As the company previously disclosed, it has determined that a material weakness in internal control related to the operation and documentation of certain inventory controls existed as of December 30, 2023. As of the date of this release, the company has not identified any misstatements in its previously issued financial statements, and it expects to file its Form 10-K in a timely manner by the end of February 2024.

Selected as an honoree in the Embedded Technologies category at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards for its SiWx917 SoC. The x917 is the first Wi-Fi 6 combo chip in the Silicon Labs portfolio and is a Matter-ready, fully integrated single-chip solution with industry-leading low power consumption, ideal for secure cloud connectivity.



Announced the first phase of its collaboration with Arduino to integrate the Matter protocol into Arduino's integrated development environment, bringing simplicity and ease of use to wireless development for Silicon Labs developers as well as Arduino's 40 million users. Silicon Labs continues to lead in contributing to Matter development and mass market adoption.

On January 25th, 2024, the company's board of directors authorized a $100 million repurchase plan for the company's common stock valid through the end of 2024.

The company expects first-quarter revenue to be between $100 to $110 million. The company also estimates the following results:

GAAP gross margin to be 52%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $118 million GAAP diluted loss per share between $(1.89) to $(2.05)

Non-GAAP gross margin to be 52%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $96 million Non-GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.92) to $(1.04)

