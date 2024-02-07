Silicon Labs Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
IoT leader reports results above expectations and anticipates growth in the first quarter
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs
(NASDAQ: SLAB ), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 30, 2023.
"Though the market environment remains volatile, with inventory corrections continuing across our end markets, we delivered top and bottom-line results ahead of expectations," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "We expect to return to sequential revenue growth, beginning in the first quarter, as our customers destock their inventories, design wins continue ramping to production, and bookings trends improve."
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
Revenue was $87 million Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $60 million Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $27 million
Results on a GAAP basis:
GAAP gross margin was 50.6% GAAP R&D expenses were $83 million GAAP SG&A expenses were $34 million GAAP operating loss was $73 million GAAP diluted loss per share was $(2.19)
Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:
Non-GAAP gross margin was 50.9% Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $63 million Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $28 million Non-GAAP operating loss was $47 million Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $(1.19)
As the company previously disclosed, it has determined that a material weakness in internal control related to the operation and documentation of certain inventory controls existed as of December 30, 2023. As of the date of this release, the company has not identified any misstatements in its previously issued financial statements, and it expects to file its Form 10-K in a timely manner by the end of February 2024.
Business Highlights
Selected as an honoree in the Embedded Technologies category at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards for its SiWx917 SoC. The x917 is the first Wi-Fi 6 combo chip in the Silicon Labs portfolio and is a Matter-ready, fully integrated single-chip solution with industry-leading low power consumption, ideal for secure cloud connectivity.
Announced the first phase of its collaboration with Arduino to integrate the Matter protocol into Arduino's integrated development environment, bringing simplicity and ease of use to wireless development for Silicon Labs developers as well as Arduino's 40 million users. Silicon Labs continues to lead in contributing to Matter development and mass market adoption.
On January 25th, 2024, the company's board of directors authorized a $100 million repurchase plan for the company's common stock valid through the end of 2024.
Business Outlook
The company expects first-quarter revenue to be between $100 to $110 million. The company also estimates the following results:
On a GAAP basis:
GAAP gross margin to be 52% GAAP operating expenses of approximately $118 million GAAP diluted loss per share between $(1.89) to $(2.05)
On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:
Non-GAAP gross margin to be 52% Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $96 million Non-GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.92) to $(1.04)
Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website ( ) under Investor Relations . In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at href="" rel="nofollow" silab and make a replay available through March 8, 2024.
About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ) is a leader in
secure, intelligent wireless technology
for a
more connected world. Our integrated
hardware and software
platform, intuitive
development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust
support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced
industrial,
commercial, home and life applications. We
make it easy for
developers to solve complex
wireless challenges throughout the product
lifecycle and get to market quickly
with
innovative solutions that transform industries,
grow economies, and
improve lives.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting;
and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits.
Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.
The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results.
These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.
|
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
December 30,
2023
|
|
December 31,
2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
227,504
|
|
$
499,915
|
Short-term investments
|
211,720
|
|
692,024
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
29,295
|
|
71,437
|
Inventories
|
194,295
|
|
100,417
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
75,117
|
|
97,570
|
Total current assets
|
737,931
|
|
1,461,363
|
Property and equipment, net
|
145,890
|
|
152,016
|
Goodwill
|
376,389
|
|
376,389
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
59,533
|
|
84,907
|
Other assets, net
|
123,313
|
|
94,753
|
Total assets
|
$1,443,056
|
|
$2,169,428
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
57,498
|
|
$
89,860
|
Revolving line of credit
|
45,000
|
|
--
|
Deferred revenue and returns liability
|
2,117
|
|
6,780
|
Other current liabilities
|
58,955
|
|
89,136
|
Total current liabilities
|
163,570
|
|
185,776
|
Convertible debt, net
|
--
|
|
529,573
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
70,804
|
|
49,071
|
Total liabilities
|
234,374
|
|
764,420
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued
|
--
|
|
--
|
Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;
31,897 and 31,994 shares issued and outstanding at
December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|
3
|
|
3
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
16,973
|
|
--
|
Retained earnings
|
1,192,731
|
|
1,415,693
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,025)
|
|
(10,688)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,208,682
|
|
1,405,008
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$1,443,056
|
|
$2,169,428
|
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
December 30,
2023
|
|
December 31,
2022
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
(34,516)
|
|
$
91,402
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities of continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
25,707
|
|
22,524
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
25,374
|
|
34,071
|
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|
960
|
|
2,003
|
Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt
|
--
|
|
3
|
Stock-based
compensation expense
|
48,208
|
|
60,510
|
Equity-method (earnings) loss
|
16,030
|
|
(3,400)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(11,815)
|
|
(18,240)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
42,142
|
|
26,876
|
Inventories
|
(93,398)
|
|
(51,044)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(10,733)
|
|
(31,240)
|
Accounts payable
|
(25,644)
|
|
36,797
|
Other current liabilities and income taxes
|
(37,793)
|
|
(12,738)
|
Deferred revenue and returns liability
|
(4,663)
|
|
(7,069)
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
29,793
|
|
(9,181)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
(30,348)
|
|
141,274
|
|
|
|
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(103,485)
|
|
(607,237)
|
Sales of marketable securities
|
395,565
|
|
223,354
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
200,530
|
|
650,946
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(22,282)
|
|
(26,525)
|
Purchases of other assets
|
(520)
|
|
--
|
Net cash provided by investing activities of continuing operations
|
469,808
|
|
240,538
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of debt
|
80,000
|
|
--
|
Payments on debt
|
(571,157)
|
|
(21)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(217,137)
|
|
(883,424)
|
Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards
|
(18,189)
|
|
(15,387)
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
14,612
|
|
11,779
|
Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations
|
(711,871)
|
|
(887,053)
|
|
|
|
|
Discontinued Operations
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
--
|
|
(69,467)
|
Net cash used in discontinued operations
|
--
|
|
(69,467)
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(272,411)
|
|
(574,708)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
499,915
|
|
1,074,623
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
227,504
|
|
$
499,915