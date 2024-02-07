Enemy Drones Destroy Almost All Municipal Equipment In Novomoskovsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on February 7, enemy drones attacked Novomoskovsk in the Dnipro region. Almost all municipal equipment in the city was destroyed.

The head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Almost all municipal equipment in Novomoskovsk was destroyed in the night attack. Tractors, excavators, multifunctional machines, a dump truck..." he wrote.

Enemy missile destroyed overregion

According to him, the enemy drones hit a company engaged in the improvement of the city.

The head of the region added that after the night attack, there was practically no equipment to clean the streets or remove snow.

In addition, explosions were heard in the Pavlohrad region in the morning. One rocket was shot down by the Air Defense Forces. However, there were also 'hits' on an infrastructure facility. Fortunately, people are safe.

Earlier it was reported that at night the enemy sent several drones to the Novomoskovsk district. Two Shaheds were shot down by the East Operational Command.