Two Gas Pipelines Damaged In Mykolaiv Due To Russian Attack

Naftogaz Group reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"On the morning of February 7, an enemy attack damaged two gas pipelines in Mykolaiv. Emergency dispatch teams of Gazmerezh immediately began to eliminate the accident. Work at the facility will continue until the consequences are fully eliminated," the statement said.

In addition, as previously reported, Leonid Hlove, an electrician repairing and maintaining electrical equipment at Gazmerezh, was killed in the shelling. "The rocket hit near his home, and our colleague died in intensive care. We express our sincere condolences to Leonid's family and friends," Naftogaz said.

As reported, the Defense Forces destroyed 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs during the morning Russian attack on Ukraine.

The missile attack and morning shelling on February 7 left some consumers in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv without electricity.