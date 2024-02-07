Voter Turnout Announced Until 15:00 For Extraordinary Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Head of the Information Centre of the Central Election
Commission (CEC) Secretariat, Farid Orujev, said at a press
conference held at the CEC Election Information Centre that voter
turnout was announced at the extraordinary presidential election of
Azerbaijan until 15:00, Azernews reports.
He noted that up to 3,922,187 people across the country had
voted by 3:00 p.m. The voter turnout amounted to 60.54 percent.
The number of reporting stations was 6,515.
It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections are
being held in Azerbaijan today. Ilham Aliyev, presidential
candidate of the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party, Zahid Oruj,
nominated by himself, Razi Nurullayev, presidential candidate of
the National Front Party, Fazil Mustafa, presidential candidate of
the Great Creation Party, Elshad Musayev, presidential candidate of
the All-Azerbaijan People's Front Party, Gudrat Gudrat,
presidential candidate of the All-Azerbaijan People's Front Party,
led in the elections. Hasanguliyev and self-nominated Fuad Aliyev
are competing.
