We Are Amazed By Number Of Voters In Azerbaijani Elections, Says Head Of OSCE PA Mission

Head of the OSCE PA mission, Daniela de Ridder, at the 26th
polling station of the 23rd electoral district organised at the
Azerbaijan University of Languages, said that they are amazed at
how many people came to vote in the presidential elections held in
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
"Today, together with other parliamentarians, we are closely
following the beginning of the elections. We note the active
participation of voters in voting and intend to continue the
process throughout the day. Everything is going smoothly so far. I
am surprised that some polling stations are already overcrowded,"
he emphasized.
OSCE Special Coordinator Artur Gerasimov also said that more
than 300 observers of the OSCE mission are monitoring the
extraordinary presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan.
"At the moment, our mission consists of more than 300 observers,
and they are dispersed all over the country. Our observers are
currently monitoring the election process in Baku, Sumgait,
Nakhchivan, and many other places.
The OSCE Mission to Azerbaijan assesses the organisation of
elections in accordance with the standards reflected in the 1990
Copenhagen Document. I would also like to say that all our
observers were very well prepared," Gerasimov emphasised.
It should be noted that today presidential elections are held in
Azerbaijan. Seven candidates have been registered for the
presidential election. Five of them were nominated by political
parties, and two - on their own initiative. On January 9, the
registration of the presidential candidacy was completed.
The names of 6 million, 478 thousand, and 623 voters are on the
voter lists. They will vote at 6,537 polling stations across the
country.
So far, 90,372 observers have registered to observe the
elections. 790 of them are observers, representing 72 international
organisations. These observers are from 89 countries.
The elections cover the whole territory of Azerbaijan, including
the territories liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations have
been established in the territories liberated from occupation.
49 polling stations have been established for Azerbaijani
citizens abroad in embassies and consulates in 37 countries. More
than 23 thousand voters will exercise their right to vote at these
polling stations.
190 international media organisations took part in the
elections. 216 of their representatives have been registered as
international observers.
On the day of voting, a portable box will be handed to voters
whose names are on the voter list but who will not be able to go to
the polling stations, as required by the Electoral Code.
