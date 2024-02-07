               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Shares Post On Armenian Mine Threat In Azerbaijan


2/7/2024 7:10:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev shared a post in connection with the landmine threat in Azerbaijan on his official X social network, Azernews reports.

"The number of landmine victims in Azerbaijan continues to grow. During the 30-year occupation, Armenia has planted millions of mines in the lands of Azerbaijan. Analysis of mine incidents shows that most explosions occur behind the former line of contact, especially in areas of no military significance.

This demonstrates the fact of deliberate and indiscriminate use of mines with the logic of "weapons of mass destruction" to terrorize and kill civilians and deprive them of the right to return," H. Hajiyev wrote.

MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107822092

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search