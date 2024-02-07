Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Shares Post On Armenian Mine Threat In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev shared a post in connection with the landmine threat in Azerbaijan on his official X social network, Azernews reports.

"The number of landmine victims in Azerbaijan continues to grow. During the 30-year occupation, Armenia has planted millions of mines in the lands of Azerbaijan. Analysis of mine incidents shows that most explosions occur behind the former line of contact, especially in areas of no military significance.

This demonstrates the fact of deliberate and indiscriminate use of mines with the logic of "weapons of mass destruction" to terrorize and kill civilians and deprive them of the right to return," H. Hajiyev wrote.