Assistant FM Affirms Keenness On Combating Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah affirmed on Wednesday that the Ministry is keen on developing the skills of its staff to combat human trafficking.

This came in a statement after the end of a training program conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with Saud Al-Nasser Diplomatic Institute and the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime for the GCC, on diplomats' roles in identifying, protecting and assisting human trafficking victims.

Shaikha Jawaher said that this comes as a protocol to prevent, suppress and punish human trafficking, especially women and children, according to the 2000 UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and national law.

She said that the training program aims to support and develop the capabilities of the Ministry's staff in the field of identifying, protecting and assisting victims of human trafficking, especially women, taking into account the gender perspective in protection and assistance procedures.

The Kuwaiti diplomat added that this cooperation between the ministry and the UN office is considered the first of its kind, and comes as part of a series of training programs and courses reflecting Kuwait's beliefs in boosting and reinforcing human rights on a national scale, especially in preserving the rights of migrant workers.

She noted that Kuwait is one of the countries that attract expatriate workers because of the job opportunities it provides in many fields, and it has been keen to harmonize its national legislation in line with the changes and developments taking place in the labor market and international efforts in combating organized crimes such as human trafficking.

Sheikha Jawaher pointed out that Kuwait had also adopted a national strategy to combat human trafficking and smuggling of migrants, which included three strategic axes: prevention, protection, and building partnerships in internal, regional and international cooperation.

She indicated that a permanent national committee concerned with implementing a strategy to prevent trafficking and smuggling was established in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. 261 of 2018.

In cooperation with the International Organization for Migration, it adopted the national referral system to prevent human trafficking as a roadmap to be followed in dealing with cases of trafficking from all concerned parties. (end)

