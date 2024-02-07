Sultan Oman Holds Lunch Banquet For Kuwait Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AL-DUQM, Oman, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- In honor of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad A-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq held a lunch banquet on the Royal Yacht Fulk Al Salamah in Al-Duqm on Wednesday. (pickup previous) ahm

