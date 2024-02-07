Bahraini-Russian Intergovernmental Commission Holds Third Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- The Intergovernmental Bahraini-Russian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, held its third meeting in Bahrain on Wednesday, handling a number of tabled items.

Heading the Bahraini side was Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdullah Fakhro, while the Russian side was headed by Minister of Culture, Olga Lyubimova, reported the state-run news agency (BNA).

Minister Fakhro asserted Bahrain's keenness on achieving the aspirations of the leadership, boosting bilateral ties as well as enhancing joint work, and expanding cooperation horizons.

The commission was formed according to decree 18 for the year 2017 with the aim of boosting cooperation across various fields. (end)

