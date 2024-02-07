               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Parliament Ends Session, To Re-Convene Feb. 13


2/7/2024 7:09:01 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mohammad Al-Mutair ended parliament session on Wednesday, but it will resume on February 13.
Earlier in the day, MPs discussed several subjects and matters, including the Amiri address delivered during the second session of the National Assembly's 17 legislative term. (pickup previous)
