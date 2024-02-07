Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3136940 AL-DUQM, Oman -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman patronize the official inauguration of Al-Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries in the State of Al-Duqm, Oman.

3136936 KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti National Assembly unanimously approves a draft law concerning the allocations of the head of state in both first and second deliberations.

3136915 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounces a shooting that took place in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Tuesday and claimed the lives of several people, including policemen.

3136933 RIYADH --- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with the Israeli occupation entity unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

3136953 ISLAMABAD -- At least 26 people lose their lives and around 47 others receive injuries in back to back blasts that occurred in different districts of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Wednesday, a day before general elections in the country. (end)

