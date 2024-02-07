               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tiki Bar Launched At Shangri-La Hotel Colombo


2/7/2024 7:08:49 AM

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}} Shangri-La Hotel Colombo launched its news offering, Tiki Bar. The launch was filled with jungle beats, infused arrack cocktails and island inspired delicacies. Pics by Tai Hsin Shiek

MENAFN07022024000190011042ID1107822053

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search