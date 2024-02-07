Bodo.Ai Joins AWS Partner Network And Expands Presence In Government Sector

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodo, the high-performance data processing platform, today announces it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is Amazon's global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

This achievement follows Bodo's successful completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), which ensures that products and solutions meet a specific set of requirements based around security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

"We're thrilled to join the APN community and deliver value to our mutual customers," said Bodo CEO and co-founder Behzad Nasre. "Bodo uniquely addresses the pressing need for companies to optimize their data infrastructure costs. And by completing the AWS FTR, we provide our customers with added assurance to implement our next-gen technology confidently."

As an APN member, Bodo joins a global network of 100,000 AWS Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

Ehsan Totoni, CTO and co-founder, added, "Becoming an AWS Partner is a promising step towards accelerating our mission to democratize access to high-performance data processing. We're excited to bring a new era of efficiency and performance to our customers worldwide."

Purpose-built for demanding data engineering workloads in Python and SQL Bodo is the first

engine to bring together vectorized execution, high-performance computing technologies, and high-level compiler optimization-achieving exceptional data processing efficiency and performance. It is now listed and available for procurement in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog featuring thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. This simplifies access for AWS customers, enabling them to seamlessly integrate Bodo's capabilities into their data infrastructure.

Simultaneously, Bodo proudly announces a strategic investment from IQT, a not-for-profit strategic investor that accelerates the development and delivery of cutting-edge technologies to support the mission of the national security community.

"We are thrilled to bring our platform to the government sector, and we see it as a significant opportunity to help agencies address their most pressing data challenges," said Nasre.

With this new investment from IQT, Bodo plans to expand its innovative technology to government agencies, providing scalable data processing for mission-critical applications.

"We believe that Bodo's innovative technology has the potential to advance the data analytics capabilities of our government partners," said Will Howerton, Principal at IQT. "We are excited to support Bodo's expansion into the government sector and look forward to working with them to advance the capabilities of the national security community."

Through these partnerships, Bodo will enable organizations to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of data infrastructure, address their most critical technological hurdles, and carve out a more efficient path forward-revolutionizing their approach to data processing in the process.

ABOUT BODO

Bodo is a next-generation SQL and Python data processing platform powered by advanced compilers, vectorized execution, and MPI parallelization technologies. Built from years of research by compilers and High-Performance Computing (HPC) experts, Bodo brings HPC levels of performance and efficiency to data engineers without any new language API layers or performance tuning. Founded in 2019, Bodo has endorsements and investments from Dell Technologies Capital, Snowflake, KDT Ventures, AMD, and various VC firms, as well as major enterprise customers.

