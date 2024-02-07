US-Based EV Manufacturer Fisker Selects Argus As A Preferred Cyber Security Partner For Its Ocean SUV Product Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world's most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.

About Argus Cyber Security

Argus, a global leader in automotive cyber security, provides in-vehicle and cloud-based cyber security technologies for automakers and suppliers, to ensure that vehicle components, networks and fleets are secured and compliant throughout their life cycle.

Argus is part of Continental's technology subsidiary Elektrobit and positioned as a stand-alone brand serving OEMs and Tier-1s worldwide.

Argus' innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 100 granted and pending patents.

Founded in 2014, Argus is headquartered in Israel, with offices in USA, Germany, France, Japan, and Korea.

