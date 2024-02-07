Bob Degraff Named President Of N-Hance, A Growing BELFOR Franchise Group Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global residential and commercial services franchisor appoints experienced franchise owner to lead the continued growth of N-Hance

N-Hance Wood Refinishing , a leading cabinet refinishing and kitchen makeover franchise that's part of the family of brands within BELFOR Franchise Group, announces that Bob DeGraff has been named brand president.

"I'm thrilled to take this next step in my career and look forward to leading N-Hance as the brand continues to grow," said DeGraff, who joined N-Hance in 2016 as owner of the franchise location in Buffalo, New York. "This is an exciting time for N-Hance, as we build on the success of 2023 and deliver new value and opportunities throughout 2024. As a former N-Hance franchise owner, I understand what it takes for our franchisees to truly thrive and succeed in this fast-growing industry. I'll be working closely with the leadership team at BELFOR Franchise Group to ensure N-Hance franchisees have the support and resources that will enable them to maximize their opportunities and help steer us into the future."

N-Hance offers innovative kitchen makeover solutions including refinishing services that thoroughly clean, remove old coatings, repair damaged areas, and apply an elegant factory quality finish to wood surfaces. With franchise locations across the United States, N-Hance meets the growing demand for high-quality, affordable kitchen remodeling solutions as Americans continue to invest in their homes.

As a franchise opportunity, N-Hance offers a wide range of benefits including a proven business model; proprietary methods; low startup costs; multiple revenue streams; and comprehensive training and ongoing business support.

"Bob has demonstrated his commitment to N-Hance and BELFOR Franchise Group over the years, and he has the right vision to lead this brand as it delivers what homeowners are looking for," said Doug Smith, senior vice president of franchise development for BELFOR Franchise Group. "Because of his experience as an N-Hance franchisee, Bob has a unique perspective that will empower our existing franchisees and connect with the talented, hard-working entrepreneurs who are essential to the brand's ongoing success."

The company's proprietary processes save customers time and money over traditional refinishing or replacement options, allowing N-Hance to set new industry standards for kitchen makeover solutions. With the backing of BELFOR Franchise Group, the brand offers a promising investment opportunity primed for growth. For more information, visit nhancefranchise .

For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. For more information, visit belforfranchisegroup .

About N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Founded in 2001, N-Hance is a leading wood refinishing and kitchen makeover service provider. N-Hance has been featured in Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens, HGTV and more. The brand has become a household name in the $450 billion home improvement industry because of its innovation, proprietary processes, and dedicated support to franchisees. N-Hance Wood Refinishing is a proud member of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of residential and commercial services brands.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 13 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP , 1-800 WATER DAMAGE ,

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz ,

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning , COOL-BINZ ,

DUCTZ ,

HOODZ ,

N-Hance Wood Refinishing ,

The Patch Boys ,

redbox+ Dumpsters ,

Safer Home Services , WINMAR , and

Z PLUMBERZ . For more information, visit belforfranchisegroup .

