Fidelis Care And Cityblock Partner To Bring Comprehensive Care To Medicaid Members In New York

Fidelis Care , a health plan serving more than 2.5 million members across New York State and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation , announced today a partnership with Cityblock, a value-based healthcare provider, to provide comprehensive, community-based care to thousands of eligible members in the New York City area and Long Island living with complex medical and behavioral health conditions.

Cityblock's innovative care model connects members to a multidisciplinary care team that includes primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, community health partners, nurse care managers, pharmacy navigators, and more. Through this partnership, eligible members of Fidelis Care's Medicaid Managed Care and HealthierLife – Health and Recovery Plan (HARP) plans now have access to Cityblock's integrated primary care, behavioral health, and social care services. Members have the choice to see their care team virtually, in their homes, or at local Cityblock clinics.

"Fidelis Care is excited to partner with Cityblock to ensure our members receive personalized, quality care at the time and place they need it," said Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer Vincent Marchello, MD. "By eliminating the barriers to healthcare, Cityblock and Fidelis Care will help improve the lives of our members."

Cityblock provides services to Fidelis Care members with complex needs, many of whom are at disproportionately higher risk for poor health outcomes. By offering 24/7 access and care, Cityblock's multidisciplinary care team helps to reduce unnecessary emergency department visits and inpatient admissions, while improving quality and member participation in their healthcare. According to its 2024 Equity in Action Report , Cityblock's care model has shown increased engagement, higher retention rates, and meaningful reductions in avoidable inpatient admissions.

"We firmly believe that it is not only possible, but necessary, to drive better health outcomes for marginalized and underserved populations," said Dr. Kameron Matthews, Chief Health Officer of Cityblock. "We are honored to partner with Fidelis Care, which shares this vision for innovation and value-based care. Our work together is more important than ever to close any gaps in care to those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and economic changes over the last few years."

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.5 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linked/fideliscare , on Twitter at @fideliscare , Instagram at @fideliscare , and on Facebook at facebook/fideliscare . For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare .

About Cityblock

Founded in 2017, Cityblock is a transformative, value-based primary care company that serves over 100,000 Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid dually eligible beneficiaries. Our medical practices deliver integrated clinical care, behavioral health services, and social care – virtually, in-home, and in community-based clinics. Modern technology is at the core of our care model , with custom-built tools to support every facet of care team operations and member interactions. Cityblock partners with 3 of the top 5 national Medicaid health plans, and currently operates in New York, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio and Indiana.

Cityblock has been named to Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies list , CNBC's

Disruptor 50 list , Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers list , and Fierce Healthcare's inaugural Fierce 15 list . To learn more about the company, visit .

