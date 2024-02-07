Rest's Smoking Detection Solution Now Available On Oracle Cloud Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Premier smoking detection solution for hotels now integrates with Oracle OPERA Cloud to help hotels optimize enforcement of their no-smoking policies

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rest , a leading provider of smoke monitoring and monetization and a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), today announced that Rest is available on the

Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and integrated with the Oracle OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

Rest smoking detection solution for hotels now integrates with Oracle OPERA Cloud

Continue Reading

Rest enables hotels to detect, track, and collect for smoking violations. Now with OPERA Cloud, Rest can enable efficient automated processing of smoking violations.

Rest smoking detection technology has both an in-room sensor and an integrated software platform that detects smoking violations in any room, provides hotels with data-backed evidence, and enables hotels to efficiently enforce their no-smoking policy. This ensures that smoking does not go undetected and that fines are not left uncollected.

Rest's sensor is backed by years of research and development within the hospitality industry. The sensor continuously monitors numerous aspects of air quality in hotel rooms. Data from the sensors are streamed through a specialized algorithm designed to detect combusted or vaporized tobacco, marijuana, and nicotine products. As a result, hotels and staff no longer need to rely solely on subjective methods like smell or guest complaints; instead, they can harness real-time, scientifically grounded data to take action.

"Rest's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals," said Michael Linton, chief revenue officer, Rest.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI's distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while meeting the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

About Rest

Rest is a leading innovator in privacy-safe property monitoring solutions, with in-room sensors and an integrated software platform, they can accurately detect both noise and smoke in hospitality spaces. Rest helps the hotels and short term rentals eliminate issues caused by smoking and noise that disrupt a guest's pleasant experience. Rest's smoking detection technology specifically helps hotels ensure that their properties are, as promised, smoke-free and enables what wasn't possible before; confidently charging for smoking violations. To learn more visit:

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Oracle Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit:



Trademark

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Rest