ANI Pharmaceuticals To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results On February 29, 2024, At 8:30 A.M. ET

BAUDETTE, Minn., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ANI" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 29, 2024, prior to the market open.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Thursday, February 29, 2024 Time 8:30 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) 800-274-8461 Webcast (live and replay) , under the“Investors” section

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call's completion and will remain accessible for two weeks by dialing 800-839-8531 and entering access code 4470257.



About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up our Rare Disease business through the successful launch of our lead asset, Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening our generics business with enhanced research and development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit our website .

Investor Relations Contact:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

212-452-2793

...



