Entrada Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEVTM)-therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced it will participate in the following two investor conferences:



Oppenheimer 34 th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

TD Cowen 44 th Annual Health Care Conference

Nathan Dowden, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate on the Orphan Bone & Neuromuscular Diseases panel on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA.

Live webcasts will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . Replays will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days following the events.

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEVTM)-therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company's EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of RNA-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular, immunological, ocular and metabolic diseases, among others. The Company's lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44, ENTR-601-45 and ENTR-601-50 for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44, 45 and 50 skipping amenable, respectively, as well as our partnered candidate VX-670 for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

