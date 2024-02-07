Blended Health Enters Behavioral Health Space Through Multi-Company Acquisition And Merger In Texas And Tennessee

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newly formed company looks to close significant gaps in intermediate mental health care services across the Southern half of the United States

Dallas, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connections Wellness Group (CWG), a growing provider of behavioral and mental health services in Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, announced today that it has merged with Integrated Addiction Care and Vertava Health of Tennessee. The newly formed platform company, Blended Health , is focused on expanding access to care for adolescents and adults struggling with acute mental health challenges with primary emphasis on group services consisting of partial hospitalization programs (PHP) and intensive outpatient programs (IOP).

As of its launch, Blended Health is operating eighteen clinics across Texas and Tennessee with plans to add more locations in 2024. Blended Health employs over 400 team members, including more than 300 medical psychiatrists, psychiatric physician assistants, advanced psychiatric nurse practitioners, as well as licensed clinical therapists offering onsite and virtual treatment options in medication management, group and individual therapy. Blended Health will continue to operate in Texas under the consumer-facing brand, Connections Wellness Group, and will begin converting all of its Tennessee locations to the Connections Wellness Group brand in February.

Blended Health is founded and led by CEO Matt Morgan and sponsored by Summit Partners, a growth equity investor with extensive and long-standing experience in the healthcare sector. As part of the merger, CWG founder and former CEO Awstin Gregg has transitioned out of this role and begins serving as an advisor. Morgan will lead a newly formed executive team to support the growth of Blended Health.

“It is an exciting time to launch our company and continue increasing access to expert care and high-quality outcomes provided by our medical and clinical providers,” said Morgan.“We are focused on connecting people to what matters in mental health by providing PHP and IOP services to adolescents and adults in a unique and profound way. Our vision is to create a healthy society empowered through positive mental health. The care Blended Health provides will change lives. The impact we have on their lives today will shape the health of our communities tomorrow.”

Blended Health strives to be a leader in the outpatient behavioral and mental health provider space. The company is committed to expanding access and care, primarily through their partial hospitalization programs (PHP) and intensive outpatient programs (IOP), while providing a strong continuity of care through their employed medical and therapy providers.

CWG specializes in creating continuous care for individuals experiencing mental challenges. The localized IOP and PHP programs provide access for people in need and can help avoid and prevent crisis situations as well as reduce the medical costs incurred by local hospital emergency rooms. This will allow for a more intensive therapy option from traditional mental health care and a local step down from inpatient care. Programs are offered during both the day and evening to accommodate schedules.

There is a growing behavioral health crisis in the U.S., exasperated by a shortage of mental health providers relative to growing demand. Currently, many Americans experiencing mental health challenges seeking treatment wait up to three months to receive treatment, and fewer than 50% of adults and 70% of adolescents experiencing mental challenges receive treatment.

Blended Health's mission is to expand access to outpatient behavioral healthcare services for adolescents and adults struggling with acute mental health challenges by providing a strong continuity of care that includes convenient, innovative, and high touch individual and group services.

About Blended Health : Blended Health is a behavioral healthcare company backed by Summit Partners, growth-focused alternative investment firm managing more than $36 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Blended Health operates eighteen outpatient clinics across Texas and Tennessee, with the mission of expanding access to outpatient behavioral healthcare services for adolescents and adults struggling with acute mental health challenges by providing a strong continuity of care that includes convenient, innovative, and high touch individual and group services.

