The Judge Group Earns Coveted "Best Of Staffing" Awards For Superior Client And Talent Satisfaction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group , an international leader in business technology consulting, learning and development, managed services, and talent solutions, has received two prestigious awards from ClearlyRated, a recognized leader in independent research and service quality measurement for the staffing industry ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® winners have proven to be industry leaders in client and candidate satisfaction based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates.



Judge has earned the 2024 Best of Staffing Client 10 Year Diamond Award for Service Excellence , for providing superior service to clients for at least 10 consecutive years. Of those firms that have participated in the 2024 Best of Staffing program, only 16% have earned the 10-Year Diamond Award.

Additionally, Judge secured the 2024 Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards for Service Excellence , demonstrating its dedication to creating mutually beneficial partnerships for both clients and candidates.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized yet again with these awards," said Martin Judge, III, CEO of The Judge Group. "This signifies our dedication to providing exceptional experiences for both our clients and candidates. We strive to cultivate genuine connections, understand unique needs, and deliver tailored solutions that drive success for all parties involved."

On average, clients of winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Judge received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 82.5% of its clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 52%. Judge also received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 76.3% of their placed job candidates, also higher than the industry's average of 50%.

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, learning and development, managed services, and talent solutions. With over 30 locations across the United States, Canada, and India, Judge is proud to partner with the best and brightest companies in business today, including over 60 of the Fortune 100.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at .

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.



CONTACT:

Jessica Walsh

Director, Content Development

+1 610-784-8389

...