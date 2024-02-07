Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares An Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.115 Per Share

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREAT NECK, N.Y., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on April 10, 2024. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2024.

