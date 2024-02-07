Global Mobile Phone Protective Case Market Size To Worth USD 44.5 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.64%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Mobile Phone Protective Case Market Size was Valued at USD 25.7 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Mobile Phone Protective Case Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 44.5 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: CG Mobile, XtremeGuard, Incipio, LLC, Cases Villa, Belkin International, Inc., Otter Products LLC, CASETiFY, ZAGG Intellectual Property Holding Co., Shenzhen Ipaky Electronic Co., Ltd, MOKO, Atom Studios, Griffin Technology, Amzer and Other Key Vendors.

New York, United States, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mobile Phone Protective Case Market Size is to Grow from USD 25.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 44.5 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.64% during projected period.





An external layer of defense for your phone that keeps it safe from scuffs, grime, drops, and other harm is a protective case. To put it another way, it preserves and extends the life of your gadgets rather than shortening them. A phone cover may also be used with a range of beautiful designs, such as a well-known brand pattern like Chanel, a 3D bejeweled notion, or a basic printed wallpaper because it is considered an accessory. The sale of protective covers for mobile phones will gradually rise as more people are persuaded to buy phones due to their cheap price. Furthermore, a plethora of alternatives for protective covers for mobile phones can be found on several shopping portals and websites, including Yahoo, Amazon, Flipkart, and numerous others. People are buying the cases at reasonable costs and with high-quality materials since these websites often have deals and promotions on their products. The growing number of smartphone users globally is the main factor driving the need for protective covers for mobile phones. In addition, the high expense of fixing a damaged mobile phone is one of the main factors anticipated to drive market growth over the anticipated period. Individuals are opting for stylish and customized cell phone covers due to the growing influence of social media and celebrities. However, throughout the projection period, it is anticipated that the absence of a standard for mobile covers and the volatility of raw material costs will hamper the growth of the worldwide market for protective cases for mobile phones.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Mobile Phone Protective Case Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Hybrid Cases, Pouch, Body Glove, Phone Skin, and others), By Material (Leather, Polycarbonate, Plastic, and Silicone), By Sales (Online Retail and Offline Retail), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The body glove segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global mobile phone protective case market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product type, the global mobile phone protective case market is divided into hybrid cases, pouche, body glove, phone skin, and others. Among these, the body glove segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global mobile phone protective case market during the projected timeframe. The utilization of innovative materials such as silicon, elastic, and thermoplastic polyurethane to offer comprehensive protection for mobile phones, along with seamless designs, is expected to drive the expansion of the body glove category within the worldwide mobile phone protection industry.

The polycarbonate segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global mobile phone protective case market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the material, the global mobile phone protective case market is divided into leather, polycarbonate, plastic, and silicone. Among these, the polycarbonate segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global mobile phone protective case market during the projected timeframe. Polycarbonate has several benefits, especially when it comes to protecting cell phones. Polycarbonate phone covers are not only strong and durable, but also affordable, adaptable, and waterproof.

The online retail segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global mobile phone protective case market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the sales, the global mobile phone protective case market is divided into online retail and offline retail. Among these, the online retail segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global mobile phone protective case market during the projected timeframe. The e-commerce vendors are expected to have a beneficial impact on the growth of the online retail segment in the worldwide mobile phone protective case market due to their growing presence in tier II and tier III cities and their innovative delivery options, such as same-day delivery.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global mobile phone protective case market over the forecast period .

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global mobile phone protective case market over the forecast period. Because of the rising number of users and the notable rise in the usage of smartphones and tablets in the Asia-Pacific region, manufacturers of mobile devices may benefit greatly from the worldwide market for protective cases for mobile phones. Countries such as China, Indonesia, and India are seeing an increase in the rate of smartphone adoption. Numerous variables, such as the increasing use of social media, the prevalence of the internet, an increase in disposable money, and the growing global population, are to blame for this.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global mobile phone protective case market during the projected timeframe. Customers in North America select stylish and striking protective cases. Furthermore, the manufacturers are introducing robust phone cases that improve the phone's durability. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the North American area will witness expansion in the global mobile phone protective case market due to a strong distribution network and an increased inclination towards smartphone accessories.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Mobile Phone Protective Case Market include CG Mobile, XtremeGuard, Incipio, LLC, Cases Villa, Belkin International, Inc., Otter Products LLC, CASETiFY, ZAGG Intellectual Property Holding Co., Shenzhen Ipaky Electronic Co., Ltd, MOKO, Atom Studios, Griffin Technology, Amzer and others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Casetify created phone cases with Crocs. The company has introduced a 14-hole type that customers may use to personalize their phones by providing yet another adjustable feature to its gadget accessories. The product is made of soft silicone and is easy to install.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Mobile Phone Protective Case Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Mobile Phone Protective Case Market, By Product Type



Hybrid Cases

Pouch

Body Glove

Phone Skin Others

Global Mobile Phone Protective Case Market, By Material



Leather

Polycarbonate

Plastic Silicone

Global Mobile Phone Protective Case Market, By Sales



Online Retail Offline Retail

Global Mobile Phone Protective Case Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

