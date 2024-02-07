Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) Completes Acquisition Of CLMBR, Creating A High-Growth, B2B Focused, Connected Fitness Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



The combined business is anticipated to generate between $15 million and $20 million in revenue in 2024, driven primarily by B2B sales to gyms, fitness studios and multi-family residential

Equipment sales are expected to be largely generated by distributors, including WOODWAY, with minimal marketing expenditure The business is anticipated to be cashflow positive and adjusted EBITDA profitable potentially as early as the fourth quarter of 2024

AUSTIN, TX, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWir – Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) (“TRNR” or“the Company”), maker of premium smart home gyms and provider of virtual personal training services under the FORME brand, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of CLMBR, Inc., (“CLMBR”) the maker of the first-to-market connected vertical climber.

Trent Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of TRNR, said:“We are thrilled to have acquired CLMBR and its sizeable consumer installed base in this acquisition. More importantly, the move into the B2B channel is expected to add exciting growth to our portfolio of products. We believe this will be a transformational acquisition that can accelerate the Company's commercialization path.” Ward continues,“We expect this transaction can help us achieve immediate scale across all of our cost centers, resulting in a high-growth, profitable platform that sells connected fitness equipment and digital fitness services across B2B and B2C channels. Additionally, we believe this acquisition could serve as a model to create value going forward.”

The transaction closed on February 2, 2024.

Transaction Highlights:

The acquisition is expected to yield several strategic and financial benefits, positioning the combined entity for further growth:



Rationale



Expected to provide immediate scale in all functions (Sales, Engineering, Logistics, Supply Chain, Corporate Overhead)



Expected to generate near-term cashflow for TRNR



Diversifies revenue (products and channels), with significant growth in B2B channel

Gaining a strong B2B sales and distribution partner in WOODWAY

Projected financials



Combined revenue in 2024 is expected to be between $15 million and $20 million

Run-rate cashflow positive and adjusted EBITDA profitable potentially as early as the fourth quarter of 2024

Valuation



Enterprise value of deal (not including earn-out potential) is $15.4 million



Expected to be between 1.0x and 1.3x EV / Projected 2024 CLMBR revenue

Expected to be between 3x and 4x EV / Projected 2024 CLMBR EBITDA, as adjusted for synergies

Structure



“Asset deal” (acquiring assets and specific liabilities, decreasing unknown risks)



Sellers are rolling all equity into TRNR and no cash is being taken“off the table”

“Lock-up” on common shares until the end of October 2024, which is the same lockup period as TRNR pre-IPO shareholders

Consideration



1.4 million shares of TRNR common equity issued at transaction close



Earn-out potential for achieving certain levels of B2B unit sales in 2024, paid in TRNR common equity



1.5 million shares of non-voting Series B preferred equity that is held back for two years against representations and warranties before converting to TRNR common equity in 2026



$1.5 million of subordinated debt assumed $8.0 million of senior debt assumed, with $1.4 million of senior debt paid down

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. has two main brands: 1) CLMBR and 2) FORME.

CLMBR is an innovative vertical climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's design is compact and easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or in-home use. Unlike many traditional fitness machines, CLMBR offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability. CLMBR is available directly to consumers on CLMBR as well as businesses, including gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities.

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart home gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic at-home fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1. The FORME Studio (fitness mirror) and 2. The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance). In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training.

Interactive Strength Inc. is listed on NASDAQ (symbol: TRNR).

