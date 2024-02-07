GHST World Inc. Unveils Revolutionary Smart Sport Devices Project Under The 2Plai Brand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GHST World Inc., (OTC:GHST) a leader in sports technology innovation, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Smart Sport Devices (SSD) Project, part of the 2plai Smart Sport Platform. This initiative is set to transform the landscape of athletic training and game analysis through the power of AI-driven technology, offering unprecedented insights and analytics in real-time. Protected by international PCT, the SSD project represents a significant leap forward in sports analytics, combining proprietary technology and AI algorithms to revolutionize how athletes and coaches gather, analyze, and utilize data.The 2plai brand, developed by GHST Sport Inc., a subsidiary of GHST World Inc., is at the forefront of this innovation. Licensed to develop and market various Smart Sport Devices, 2plai is characterized by its unique approach to data analysis, focusing on limb movements critical to athletic performance. The name "2PLAI" encapsulates the essence of the technology – the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the analysis of two limbs (2) – offering a new dimension to sports training and performance.Key Features and Innovations:Advanced AI Algorithms: The SSD project leverages sophisticated AI algorithms for real-time data monitoring and analysis, approved for use in official competitions.Comprehensive Data Analysis: Unlike traditional devices that track basic metrics, 2plai devices provide deep insights into athletic performance, enabling detailed match analysis and injury prevention.Proprietary Technology: Protected by a proprietary applicant international patent, the project paves the way for B2B and B2C expansions through a retail app powered by AI analytics.Global Impact: With an eye on the international sports market, GHST World aims to cater to the 262 million players, 2 million teams, and approximately 326 thousand clubs worldwide.Mission and Vision:The SSD project's mission is to equip athletes and trainers with non-invasive, AI-enhanced technology for real-time data registration and monitoring. Its vision is to provide easy access to disruptive sports data, changing the way athlete training and performance are monitored during official matches.About GHST World Inc.:GHST World is a pioneering public trade Startup Accelerator, focusing on elevating tech companies through expertise in management, sales, finance, research, and development. With a commitment to fostering innovation and success in the tech industry, GHST World is dedicated to being a global leader in sports technology solutions.Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.Transforming the Future of Sports Technology with 2plai – Join the Revolution.GHST World, Inc....IR OfficeGHST World Inc.+1 212-634-6860...Visit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagram

