Baby Feeding Bottles And Accessories Market Is Anticipated To Surpass US$5.944 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 5.75%

The baby feeding bottles and accessories market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% from US$4.019 billion in 2022 to US$5.944 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the baby feeding bottles and accessories market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$5.944 billion by 2029.Rising birth rates have a substantial influence on the need for infant feeding bottles and accessories, resulting in greater market sizes, more demand, and, eventually, higher revenue growth. With feeding bottles being a crucial part of newborn feeding, parents are looking for essential baby care items as more babies are born. This rise in demand not only drives companies to innovate by including cutting-edge features and designs, but it also increases market competition. Birth rates and the infant feeding bottle industry are intimately intertwined, reflecting evolving demographics as well as crucial economic features that sustain a healthy market ecosystem that satisfies the changing requirements of an expanding number of parents.The Baby feeding bottles and accessories market is a vibrant and expanding area of the childcare industry, catering to the different demands of newborns and toddlers. This market includes a variety of goods meant to expedite and improve the feeding experience, which is critical for newborn nutrition and health. Baby feeding bottles, which are well-known for their innovative materials and design, and nursing accessories, which play an important role in supporting and encouraging breastfeeding among mothers, are key components of the market. As health knowledge and parenting choices develop, there is a growing desire for goods that promote safety, convenience, and overall baby health. The baby feeding bottles and accessories market is expected to develop significantly due to technological improvements, as well as an increased emphasis on sustainability and ergonomic design, reflecting our society's continued dedication to providing best care for the newest members.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in September 2023, Hegen Pte Ltd and Solvay, a leading global manufacturer of speciality materials, announced a strategic agreement to deploy environmentally friendly DuradexTM polyphenyl sulfone (PPSU) mass balance in Hegen's premium range of Press-to-Close, Twist-to-OpenTM (PCTOTM) infant feeding bottles. The circular, non-fossil feedstock composition of the PPSU grade, which is third-party mass balance verified, meets the expectations of end users for increasingly ecologically responsible items.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global baby feeding bottles and accessories market is divided into bottles and breastfeeding accessories. Breastfeeding accessories are predicted to take the lead in the worldwide infant feeding bottles and accessories market in the approaching years. This trend might be linked to increased knowledge and attention on breastfeeding's multiple advantages. Breastfeeding is widely promoted by health experts and organizations across the world because it benefits baby health, immunity, and general well-being. Breastfeeding accessories like breast pumps, nursing cushions, and nipple shields are critical in supporting and increasing women's breastfeeding experiences, allowing for more ease and comfort. Furthermore, technological and design developments are anticipated to accelerate the spread of nursing accessories, making them more user-friendly and appealing to modern parents.Based on material the global baby feeding bottles and accessories market is divided into plastic, stainless steel, silicone, and glass. The plastic sector is expected to take the lead in the worldwide infant feeding bottles and accessories market in the approaching years. This projection is supported by the segment's growing market share, mostly due to the widespread availability of low-cost plastic baby bottles . Plastic bottles are a popular choice among customers due to their low cost, making them more accessible to a larger audience. Furthermore, plastic bottles' simplicity and lightweight nature contribute to their broad adoption, cementing their place as the dominant category in the expanding landscape of newborn feeding goods.Based on sales channels the global baby feeding bottles and accessories market is divided into Online and Offline. The offline segment of the baby feeding bottles and accessories market is expected to increase significantly. It accounts for a larger percentage because most infant care goods are readily available at reasonably priced outlets. These stores make it easier to find branded and private-label infant care goods. As a result, supermarkets have a larger consumer base than other retailers.Based on geography the Asia Pacific region is projected to become the leading market in the baby feeding bottles and accessories industry in the future years, thanks to several factors driving market growth. Rising birth rates, urbanization, and a burgeoning middle-class population in countries like China and India are driving up demand for infant feeding items. Furthermore, increased knowledge of the importance of newborn nutrition, as well as a preference for luxury and innovative baby care goods, help to maintain the region's supremacy. Furthermore, fast economic growth in numerous Asia Pacific nations has boosted purchasing power, allowing for the use of high-quality and technologically sophisticated infant feeding bottles and accessories. As a consequence, the Asia Pacific market is expected to develop significantly and play an important part in setting the future of the worldwide infant feeding industry.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global baby feeding bottles and accessories market, that have been covered are Pigeon Corporation, Mayborn Group Limited (Jake Acquisitions Limited), Munchkin, Inc., Babisil International Ltd., Richell Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dolphin Baby Product, Chemco Group, Greiner Packaging.The market analytics report segments the baby feeding bottles and accessories market on the following basis:.BY TYPEoBottles.Upto 4 Oz.4.1 to 6 Oz.6.1 to 9 Oz.More than 9 OzoBreastfeeding Accessories.Nipple Care Products.Breast Heating and Cooling Pads.Breast Shells.Others.BY MATERIALoPlasticoStainless SteeloSiliconeoGlass.BY SALES CHANNELoOnlineoOffline.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.Thailand.Taiwan.Indonesia.Others.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Pigeon Corporation.Mayborn Group Limited (Jake Acquisitions Limited).Munchkin, Inc..Babisil International Ltd..Richell Corporation.Koninklijke Philips N.V..Dolphin Baby Product.Chemco Group.Greiner PackagingExplore More Reports:.Global Baby Body Care Market:.Global Online Baby Care Products Market:.Global Baby Apparel Market:

