Aarushi Bajaj: It's Quite A Rocky Road For My Role In 'Aarya'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actress Aarushi Bajaj, who plays Aru in the show 'Aarya' shared that the last season will witness a mature version of her character, which involves a lot of acceptance and realisation.
The show headlined by actress Sushmita Sen, shows Aru's journey evolving from a timid and heartbroken individual to a strong, independent woman who fearlessly voices her opinions.
In 'Aarya Antim Vaar', her confidence reaches new heights.
Aarushi said: "It's a rollercoaster for Aru as she battles against her family, the police, and her own love. Eventually, she also stands up for them when needed, holding her ground. It's quite a rocky road with ups and downs, but she grows up."
"This season, we see a matured version of Aaru who truly embraces and understands the situation. It involves a lot of acceptance and realization for her. Love, strength, and family endure. If you want to protect something, whether it's your family, your house, your loved one, or even a dream, you must fight for it," she added.
'Aarya Antim Vaar' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.
