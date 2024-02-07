MP Danish Ali Receives Threat Call From Unknown Person

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Member of Parliament Kunwar Danish Ali has alleged that he received a threatening call at his office in Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

The call was received on the MP's office landline on Tuesday and a complaint was also filed in this connection with Tilak Marg police station.

The complaint from Ali's office, accessed by IANS, mentioned that on Tuesday, repeated calls came on office number between 8 to 8.30 p.m. The call was answered by Ali's personal secretary.

"The man on the phone asked whether this was Danish Ali's office. Upon confirmation by Ali's personal secretary, the caller proceeded to make threats and use profanity. We verified the caller's number," the complaint read.

"The call from the same number was received on Ali's personal mobile phone but it went unanswered as the MP was engaged in a meeting at the time," the complaint to police by Ali's personal secretary read.

Danish Ali, an MP from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, posted on 'X': "How much will you scare? Yesterday someone called my office and tried to intimidate me and threatened to kill me! What kind of frustration is this? A person who believes in Indian democracy cannot do this. Such anti-social elements just want me not to tell the truth! This is a little difficult."

A senior police officer said that they were looking into the matter.

