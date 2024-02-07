Shubhangi Atre On Spiritual Retreat: There's Renewed Sense Of Well-Being, Connection

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre recently went for a peaceful yoga and spiritual retreat in Coimbatore, finding spiritual exploration, rejuvenation, and self-discovery.

Sharing details about her spiritual retreat, Shubhangi who plays 'Angoori Bhabi' in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' said: "Venturing to the outskirts, a day at the yoga centre provided a peaceful haven. The ashram served as a serene retreat, allowing me to meditate, practice yoga, and explore amidst the lush surroundings of Dhyanalinga. In the evenings, there were joyous gatherings where like-minded souls met for group meditations, chanting, and reflective discussions."

"Its special culinary offerings aided in skilfully nourishing body and spirit, fostering harmonious balance. The spiritual ambience and positive energy left an enduring impression on my soul. Reflecting on my time there, I am grateful for the profound moments of self-discovery and the nurturing embrace of the spiritual haven," said the 'Kasturi' actress.

"This journey has left an indelible mark on my heart, and I carry forward a renewed sense of well-being and connection. With its rich tapestry of tradition and contemporary beauty, Coimbatore has truly been a soul-enriching destination."

About exploring Coimbatore, Shubhangi added: "Enjoying Coimbatore's delicious cuisine was crucial to my visit. Experiencing various dishes, from the famous South Indian dosa to local specialities like Kothu Parotta, was a pleasure."

"Exploring local markets was delightful, discovering traditional silk sarees, handicrafts, and spices now serving as cherished souvenirs of my enriching journey."

The show airs on &TV.

