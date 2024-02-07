Sternal Closure Systems Market Report, Industry Size, Share, Demand And Opportunity 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Sternal Closure Systems Market Report by Procedure, Product, Material, End User and Region 2024-2032 “, the

global sternal closure systems market

size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.58% during 2024-2032. Sternal closure systems refer to orthopedic devices that are used to stabilize and repair fractures of the anterior chest wall post-surgical procedures. These systems are further designed to support and close the sternum following sternotomies and sternal reconstruction procedures to promote fusion. Sternal closure systems include plates, wires, screws, and cables as standard devices that are manufactured from titanium and stainless steel materials, which ensure sternal immobility and prevent the risk of infections in bones. Apart from this, sternal closure systems help to enhance bone stability, promote healing, decrease postoperative complications, lessen the occurrence of deep sternal wound dehiscence in patients and reduce discomfort or pain while ensuring faster recovery. Based on these properties, sternal closure systems are utilized in median sternotomy, thoracosternotomy, and hemisternotomy procedures.

The rising frequency of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), especially amongst the geriatric population, has facilitated the number of open-heart surgeries, which is primarily driving the market toward growth. Moreover, the extensive utilization of median sternotomy procedures by medical practitioners has further contributed to the widespread adoption of sternal closure systems in the healthcare sector, which, in turn, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the advent of self-locking techniques to reduce reoperation risk and facilitate implant application and the escalating usage of biocompatible polymers, including tritium, nitonal, and polyetheretherketone (PEEK) for composing sternal closure systems are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, growing investments in public healthcare infrastructure and the development of minimal invasive median sternotomy procedures are favoring the market growth. Other factors, such as favorable medical reimbursement policies, and significant research and development (R&D) efforts to engineer advanced sternal closure systems with steel wires to reduce the risk of bone rupture and deep sternal wound infection, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Procedure:



Median Sternotomy



Hemisternotomy



Bilateral Thoracosternotomy

Others Breakup by Product:



Closure Devices





Wires





Plates and Screws





Clips and Cables



Others

Bone Cement Breakup by Material:



Titanium



Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)



Stainless Steel

Others Breakup by End User:



Hospitals and Clinics



Research Institutes

Others Breakup by Region:



North America



Asia-Pacific



Europe



Latin America

Middle East and Africa Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)



Market Outlook (2024-2032)



Market Trends



Market Drivers and Success Factors



Impact of COVID-19



