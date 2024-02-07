ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

4 Q 2023 Diluted EPS of $1.38

4 Q 2023 C&I adjusted diluted EPS of $1.39

4 Q 2023 Managed receivables of $22.2 billion

Declared quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share Repurchased 531 thousand shares for $20 million in 4Q

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF ), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, today reported pretax income of $220 million and net income of $165 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $233 million and $176 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $1.38 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.44 in the prior year quarter. Net income was $641

million for the full year of 2023, compared to $872

million for the full year of 2022. Earnings per diluted share were $5.32 in the full year of 2023, compared to $7.01 in the prior year. On February

7, 2024, OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, payable on February

23, 2024, to record holders of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on February

20, 2024. During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 531

thousand shares of common stock for $20

million. "OneMain finished the year very well positioned for the future," said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. "As we enter 2024, we feel very good about the competitive position of the business, management of our credit box, and development of new products that will drive profitable growth in future years." The following segment results are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the required reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release. Consumer and Insurance Segment ("C&I") C&I adjusted pretax income was $223 million and adjusted net income was $167 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $249 million and $186 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.39 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.53 in the prior year quarter. C&I generated adjusted net income of $655

million for the full year of 2023, compared to $904

million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $5.43 for the full year 2023, compared to $7.27 in the prior year. Management runs the business based on C&I capital generation, which it defines as C&I adjusted net income excluding the after-tax change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses while still considering the current period C&I net charge-offs. C&I capital generation was $191 million for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $229 million in the prior year quarter. The decline was driven by higher net charge-offs and interest expense, partially offset by an increase in interest income in the current quarter compared to the prior year period. Managed receivables, which includes loans serviced for our whole loan sale partners, were $22.2 billion at December 31, 2023, up 7% from $20.8 billion at December 31, 2022. Personal loan originations totaled $3.0

billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, down 13% from $3.5 billion in the prior year quarter. Interest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.2 billion, up 6% from $1.1 billion in the prior year quarter, reflecting higher average net finance receivables, partially offset by a lower portfolio yield. Personal loan yield was 22.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, down from 22.3% in the prior year quarter, reflecting impacts from the current macroeconomic environment. The provision for finance receivable losses was $446 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up $42 million compared to the prior year period. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the allowance for finance receivable losses increased $31 million, driven by growth in receivables.

C&I Select Delinquency and Loss Ratios

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022













Personal loans:











30+ days delinquency ratio

6.16

%

5.55

%

5.80

% 90+ days delinquency ratio

2.88

%

2.57

%

2.74

% 30-89 days delinquency ratio

3.28

%

2.98

%

3.07

% Net charge-offs

7.70

%

6.68

%

6.88

%

Operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $382 million, up 4% from $367 million in the prior year quarter reflecting continued investment in the business.

Funding and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had principal debt balances outstanding of $20.1 billion, 58% of which was secured. The Company had $1.0

billion of cash and cash equivalents, which included $148 million of cash and cash equivalents held at

regulated insurance subsidiaries or for other operating activities that are unavailable for general corporate purposes.

Cash and cash equivalents, together with the Company's $1.3

billion of undrawn committed capacity from an unsecured corporate revolver, $6.4 billion of undrawn committed capacity under revolving conduit facilities, and $8.4

billion of unencumbered receivables, provides significant liquidity resources.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

OneMain management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's results, outlook, and related matters at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF ) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions available online and in 1,400 locations across 44 states. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the operating results of Consumer and Insurance using the Segment Accounting Basis, which (i) reflects our allocation methodologies for interest expense and operating costs, to reflect the manner in which we assess our business results and (ii) excludes the impact of applying purchase accounting (eliminates premiums/discounts on our finance receivables and long-term debt at acquisition, as well as the amortization/accretion in future periods). Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted net income (loss), and Consumer and Insurance adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are key performance measures used to evaluate the performance of our business. Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes on a Segment Accounting Basis and excludes regulatory settlements, net gain or loss resulting from repurchases and repayments of debt, and other items and strategic activities, which include direct costs associated with COVID-19, restructuring charges and the expense associated with cash-settled stock-based awards. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the profitability of our segment.

We also use Consumer and Insurance pretax capital generation and Consumer and Insurance capital generation, non-GAAP financial measures, as a key performance measure of our segment. Consumer and Insurance pretax capital generation represents Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income, as discussed above, and excludes the change in our Consumer and Insurance allowance for finance receivable losses in the period while still considering the Consumer and Insurance net charge-offs incurred during the period. Consumer and Insurance capital generation represents the after-tax effect of Consumer and Insurance pretax capital generation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing the capital created in the period impacting the overall capital adequacy of the Company. We believe that the Company's reserves, combined with its equity, represent the Company's loss absorption capacity.



We utilize these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are consistent with the performance goals established in OMH's executive compensation program. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This document contains summarized information concerning the Company and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. No representation is made that the information in this document is complete. For additional financial, statistical and business related information see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the Company's other reports filed with the SEC from time to time, which are or will be available in the Investor Relations section of the OneMain Financial website ( ) and the SEC's website ( ).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "anticipates," "appears," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "foresees," "goal," "intends," "likely," "objective," "plans," "projects," "target," "trend," "remains," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" or "would" are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent only management's current beliefs regarding future events, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, performance, and future plans, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: adverse changes and volatility in general economic conditions, including the interest rate environment and the financial markets; the sufficiency of our allowance for finance receivable losses; increased levels of unemployment and personal bankruptcies; the current inflationary environment and related trends affecting our customers; natural or accidental events such as earthquakes, hurricanes, pandemics, floods or wildfires affecting our customers, collateral, or our facilities; a failure in or breach of our information, operational or security systems or infrastructure or those of third parties, including as a result of cyber incidents, war or other disruptions; the adequacy of our credit risk scoring models; geopolitical risks, including recent geopolitical actions outside the U.S.; adverse changes in our ability to attract and retain employees or key executives; increased competition or adverse changes in customer responsiveness to our distribution channels or products; changes in federal, state, or local laws, regulations, or regulatory policies and practices or increased regulatory scrutiny of our business or industry; risks associated with our insurance operations; the costs and effects of any actual or alleged violations of any federal, state, or local laws, rules or regulations; the costs and effects of any fines, penalties, judgments, decrees, orders, inquiries, investigations, subpoenas, or enforcement or other proceedings of any governmental or quasi-governmental agency or authority; our substantial indebtedness and our continued ability to access the capital markets and maintain adequate current sources of funds to satisfy our cash flow requirements; our ability to comply with all of our covenants; the effects of any downgrade of our debt ratings by credit rating agencies; and other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in the Company's other filings with the SEC from time to time.

The liquidity runway scenario disclosed in the press release is based on management's estimates and assumptions for internal strategic planning purposes and does not constitute guidance or financial projections and should not be regarded or relied on as such.

If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should specifically consider the factors identified in this document that could cause actual results to differ before making an investment decision to purchase our securities. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us.

Forward looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year (unaudited, $ in millions, except per share amounts)

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2023

Mar 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022



2023

2022































Interest income

$



1,187

$



1,167

$



1,117

$



1,094

$



1,122



$



4,564

$



4,435 Interest expense

(270)

(267)

(244)

(239)

(231)



(1,019)

(892) Net interest income

917

900

873

855

891



3,545

3,543 Provision for finance receivable losses

(446)

(410)

(479)

(385)

(404)



(1,721)

(1,402) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses

471

490

394

470

487



1,824

2,141































Insurance

113

113

112

111

111



448

445 Investment

32

32

27

25

22



116

61 Gain on sales of finance receivables

10

11

13

17

13



52

63 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt

(1)

-

-

-

(1)



-

(27) Other

32

29

33

24

24



119

87 Total other revenues

186

185

185

177

169



735

629































Operating expenses

(388)

(381)

(397)

(365)

(384)



(1,530)

(1,457) Insurance policy benefits and claims

(49)

(48)

(44)

(47)

(39)



(189)

(158) Total other expenses

(437)

(429)

(441)

(412)

(423)



(1,719)

(1,615)































Income before income taxes

220

246

138

235

233



840

1,155 Income taxes

(55)

(52)

(35)

(56)

(57)



(199)

(283) Net income

$





165

$





194

$





103

$





179

$





176



$





641

$





872































Weighted average number of diluted shares

120.1

120.8

120.6

121.0

121.9



120.6

124.4 Diluted EPS

$





1.38

$





1.61

$





0.85

$





1.48

$





1.44



$





5.32

$





7.01 Book value per basic share

$



26.60

$



25.86

$



25.39

$



25.55

$



24.91



$



26.60

$



24.91 Return on assets

2.7

%

3.2

%

1.8

%

3.2

%

3.1

%



2.7

%

3.9

%































Change in allowance for finance receivable losses

$





(31)

$





(57)

$





(94)

$





(3)

$





(56)



$



(185)

$



(216) Net charge-offs

(415)

(353)

(385)

(382)

(348)



(1,536)

(1,186) Provision for finance receivable losses

$



(446)

$



(410)

$



(479)

$



(385)

$



(404)



$

(1,721)

$

(1,402)







Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.



On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its prior period financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)









As of





















(unaudited, $ in millions)

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2023

Mar 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022





















Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents

$



1,014

$



1,190

$



1,021

$





544

$





498 Investment securities

1,719

1,635

1,710

1,786

1,800 Net finance receivables

21,349

21,067

20,510

19,809

19,986 Unearned insurance premium and claim reserves

(771)

(772)

(761)

(740)

(749) Allowance for finance receivable losses

(2,480)

(2,449)

(2,392)

(2,298)

(2,311) Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premium and claim reserves and allowance for finance

receivable losses

18,098

17,846

17,357

16,771

16,926 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

534

580

532

531

461 Goodwill

1,437

1,437

1,437

1,437

1,437 Other intangible assets

260

260

260

261

261 Other assets

1,232

1,198

1,194

1,113

1,154 Total assets

$



24,294

$



24,146

$



23,511

$



22,443

$



22,537





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Long-term debt

$



19,813

$



19,851

$



19,195

$



18,206

$



18,281 Insurance claims and policyholder liabilities

615

599

616

615

620 Deferred and accrued taxes

9

6

5

22

5 Other liabilities

671

581

637

519

616 Total liabilities

21,108

21,037

20,453

19,362

19,522





















Common stock

1

1

1

1

1 Additional paid-in capital

1,715

1,706

1,702

1,693

1,689 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(87)

(129)

(114)

(108)

(127) Retained earnings

2,285

2,240

2,168

2,188

2,119 Treasury stock

(728)

(709)

(699)

(693)

(667) Total shareholders' equity

3,186

3,109

3,058

3,081

3,015 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$



24,294

$



24,146

$



23,511

$



22,443

$



22,537







Note: On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its prior period financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED)









As of





















(unaudited, $ in millions)

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2023

Mar 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022





















Liquidity



















Cash and cash equivalents

$



1,014

$



1,190

$



1,021

$





544

$





498 Cash and cash equivalents unavailable for general corporate purposes

148

169

196

177

147 Unencumbered receivables

8,427

7,715

8,577

8,574

9,407 Undrawn conduit facilities

6,399

6,175

6,175

6,075

6,125 Undrawn corporate revolver

1,325

1,250

1,250

1,250

1,250 Drawn conduit facilities

1

-

-

100

50





















Net adjusted debt

$



18,775

$



18,658

$



18,198

$



17,667

$



17,758





















Total Shareholders' equity

$



3,186

$



3,109

$



3,058

$



3,081

$



3,015 Goodwill

(1,437)

(1,437)

(1,437)

(1,437)

(1,437) Other intangible assets

(260)

(260)

(260)

(261)

(261) Junior subordinated debt

172

172

172

172

172 Adjusted tangible common equity

1,661

1,584

1,533

1,555

1,489 Allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax (1)

1,860

1,837

1,794

1,724

1,733 Adjusted capital

$



3,521

$



3,421

$



3,327

$



3,279

$



3,222





















Net leverage (net adjusted debt to adjusted capital)

5

5

5

5

5







Note: On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its prior period financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption. (1) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)





























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, $ in millions)

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2023

Mar 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022



2023

2022































Consumer & Insurance

$





220

$





250

$





138

$





236

$





244



$





845

$



1,169 Other

(1)

(4)

-

(1)

(1)



(6)

- Segment to GAAP adjustment

1

-

-

-

(10)



1

(14) Income before income taxes - GAAP basis

$





220

$





246

$





138

$





235

$





233



$





840

$



1,155































Consumer & Insurance pretax income

$





220

$





250

$





138

$





236

$





244



$





845

$



1,169 Regulatory settlements

2

-

24

-

-



26

- Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt (1)

-

-

-

-

-



-

26 Other (2)

1

2

-

-

5



3

11 Consumer & Insurance adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

$





223

$





252

$





162

$





236

$





249



$





874

$



1,206































Reconciling items (3)

$





(2)

$





(2)

$





(24)

$





-

$





(15)



$





(28)

$





(51)































Consumer & Insurance

$



21,349

$



21,068

$



20,511

$



19,810

$



19,987



$



21,349

$



19,987 Segment to GAAP adjustment

-

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)



-

(1) Net finance receivables - GAAP basis

$



21,349

$



21,067

$



20,510

$



19,809

$



19,986



$



21,349

$



19,986































Consumer & Insurance

$



2,480

$



2,449

$



2,392

$



2,298

$



2,315



$



2,480

$



2,315 Segment to GAAP adjustment

-

-

-

-

(4)



-

(4) Allowance for finance receivable losses - GAAP basis

$



2,480

$



2,449

$



2,392

$



2,298

$



2,311



$



2,480

$



2,311







Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.



On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its prior period financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption. (1) Amounts differ from those presented on "Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)" page as a result of purchase accounting adjustments that are not applicable on a segment accounting basis. (2) Includes strategic activities and other items. (3) Reconciling items consist of Segment to GAAP adjustment and the adjustments to Pretax income – segment accounting basis for C&I and Other. The adjustments to Other adjusted pretax income (loss) are not disclosed in the table above due to immateriality.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)



















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2023

Mar 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022



2023

2022































Interest income

$



1,186

$



1,166

$



1,115

$



1,092

$



1,121



$



4,559

$



4,429 Interest expense

(271)

(265)

(242)

(238)

(230)



(1,015)

(886) Net interest income

915

901

873

854

891



3,544

3,543 Provision for finance receivable losses

(446)

(410)

(479)

(385)

(404)



(1,721)

(1,399) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses

469

491

394

469

487



1,823

2,144































Insurance

113

113

112

111

111



448

445 Investment

32

32

27

25

22



116

61 Gain on sales of finance receivables

10

11

13

17

13



52

63 Other

30

26

30

23

22



111

75 Total other revenues

185

182

182

176

168



727

644































Operating expenses

(382)

(373)

(370)

(362)

(367)



(1,487)

(1,424) Insurance policy benefits and claims

(49)

(48)

(44)

(47)

(39)



(189)

(158) Total other expenses

(431)

(421)

(414)

(409)

(406)



(1,676)

(1,582)































Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

223

252

162

236

249



874

1,206































Income taxes (1)

(56)

(63)

(40)

(59)

(63)



(219)

(302)































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$





167

$





189

$





122

$





177

$





186



$





655

$





904































Weighted average number of diluted shares

120.1

120.8

120.6

121.0

121.9



120.6

124.4 C&I adjusted diluted EPS

$





1.39

$





1.57

$





1.01

$





1.46

$





1.53



$





5.43

$





7.27







































Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.



On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its prior period financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption. (1) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED)





























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, $ in millions)

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2023

Mar 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022



2023

2022































Net finance receivables - personal loans

$



21,019

$



20,836

$



20,352

$



19,688

$



19,880



$



21,019

$



19,880 Net finance receivables - credit cards

330

232

159

122

107



330

107 Net finance receivables

$



21,349

$



21,068

$



20,511

$



19,810

$



19,987



$



21,349

$



19,987































Allowance for finance receivable losses

$



2,480

$



2,449

$



2,392

$



2,298

$



2,315



$



2,480

$



2,315































Allowance ratio

11.62

%

11.62

%

11.66

%

11.60

%

11.58

%



11.62

%

11.58

%































Net finance receivables

21,349

21,068

20,511

19,810

19,987



21,349

19,987 Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

882

864

849

839

766



882

766 Managed receivables

$



22,231

$



21,932

$



21,360

$



20,649

$



20,753



$



22,231

$



20,753































Average net finance receivables - personal loans

$



20,980

$



20,640

$



19,999

$



19,767

$



19,803



$



20,347

$



19,377 Average net finance receivables - credit cards

281

193

137

115

92



181

65 Average net receivables

21,261

20,833

20,136

19,882

19,895



20,528

19,442 Average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

881

864

852

812

734



852

610 Average managed receivables

$



22,142

$



21,697

$



20,988

$



20,694

$



20,629



$



21,380

$



20,052







































Note: Ratios may not sum due to rounding.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE KEY METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)





























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, in millions)

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2023

Mar 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022



2023

2022































Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

$





223

$





252

$





162

$





236

$





249



$



874

$



1,206































Provision for finance receivable losses

446

410

479

385

404



1,721

1,399 Net charge-offs

(415)

(353)

(385)

(382)

(348)



(1,536)

(1,186) Change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP)

31

57

94

3

56



185

213































Pretax capital generation (non-GAAP)

254

309

256

239

305



1,059

1,419































Capital generation, net of tax(1) (non-GAAP)

$





191

$





232

$





192

$





179

$





229



$



794

$



1,064































C&I average net receivables

$



21,261

$



20,833

$



20,136

$



19,882

$



19,895



$

20,528

$

19,442































Capital generation return on receivables

(non-GAAP)

3.6

%

4.4

%

3.8

%

3.7

%

4.6

%



3.9

%

5.5

%







































Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance: Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts. In accordance with this standard, the Company has recast its prior period financial information to reflect the effects of the adoption. (1) Income taxes assume a 25% rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE PERSONAL LOANS METRICS (UNAUDITED)



















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, $ in millions)

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2023

Mar 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022



2023

2022































































Gross charge-offs

$





468

$





410

$





446

$





445

$





402



$



1,768

$



1,431 Recoveries

(60)

(63)

(67)

(69)

(58)



(258)

(252) Net charge-offs

$





408

$





347

$





379

$





376

$





344



$



1,510

$



1,179































Gross charge-off ratio

8.82

%

7.89

%

8.94

%

9.14

%

8.05

%



8.69

%

7.39

% Recovery ratio

(1.13

%)

(1.21

%)

(1.34

%)

(1.42

%)

(1.17

%)



(1.27

%)

(1.30

%) Net charge-off ratio

7.70

%

6.68

%

7.60

%

7.72

%

6.88

%



7.42

%

6.09

%































































Average net receivables

$



20,980

$



20,640

$



19,999

$



19,767

$



19,803



$



20,346

$



19,377 Yield

22.1

%

22.2

%

22.2

%

22.3

%

22.3

%



22.2

%

22.8

% Origination volume

$



3,014

$



3,278

$



3,742

$



2,817

$



3,473



$



12,851

$



13,879































30+ delinquency

$



1,294

$



1,156

$



1,036

$



1,042

$



1,154



$



1,294

$



1,154 90+ delinquency

$





605

$





535

$





474

$





534

$





544



$





605

$





544 30-89 delinquency

$





689

$





621

$





562

$





508

$





610



$





689

$





610































30+ delinquency ratio

6.16

%

5.55

%

5.09

%

5.29

%

5.80

%



6.16

%

5.80

% 90+ delinquency ratio

2.88

%

2.57

%

2.33

%

2.72

%

2.74

%



2.88

%

2.74

% 30-89 delinquency ratio

3.28

%

2.98

%

2.76

%

2.58

%

3.07

%



3.28

%

3.07

%







Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on a Segment Accounting Basis. Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I personal loan net finance receivables. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Defined Terms



Adjusted capital = adjusted tangible common equity + allowance for finance receivable losses (ALLL), net of tax

Adjusted tangible common equity (TCE) = total shareholders' equity – goodwill – other intangible assets + junior subordinated debt

Available cash and cash equivalents = cash and cash equivalents – cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or is unavailable for general corporate purposes

Average assets = average of monthly average assets (assets at the beginning and end of each month divided by two) in the period

Average managed receivables = C&I average net receivables + average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

C&I adjusted diluted EPS = C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) / weighted average diluted shares

Capital generation = C&I adjusted net income – change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax

Capital generation return on receivables = annualized capital generation / C&I average net receivables

Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners = unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest of loans sold as part of our whole loan sale program

Managed receivables = C&I net finance receivables + finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

Net adjusted debt = long-term debt – junior subordinated debt – available cash and cash equivalents

Net interest margin = annualized C&I net interest income / C&I average net receivables

Net leverage = net adjusted debt / adjusted capital

Opex ratio = annualized C&I operating expenses / average managed receivables

Other net revenue = other revenues – insurance policy benefits and claims expense

Pretax capital generation = C&I pretax adjusted net income – change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses

Purchase volume = credit card purchase transactions + cash advances – returns

Return on assets (ROA) = annualized net income / average total assets

Return on receivables (C&I ROR) = annualized C&I adjusted net income / C&I average net receivables Unencumbered receivables = unencumbered unpaid principal balance of our personal loans and credit cards. For precompute personal loans, unpaid principal balance is the gross contractual payments less the unaccreted balance of unearned finance charges. Credit cards exclude billed interest, fees, and closed accounts with balances

OneMain Holdings, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Peter R. Poillon, 212-359-2432

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Kelly Ogburn, 410-537-9028

[email protected]

