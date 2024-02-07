Nexgen Initiates 30,000 Meter 2024 Uranium Exploration Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE ) (ASX: NXG)

announces the commencement of a 30,000-meter exploration drill program that will test priority targets on NexGen's 100% owned properties that dominate the boundary of the proven high-grade uranium district of the southwest Athabasca Basin. The Company's 2024 program builds on 2023 exploration results, which advanced the geological investigation of previously unexplored corridors and produced priority targets for this 2024 campaign.

Figure 1: NexGen's SW2 (Rook I) property with areas for 2024 exploration drilling activity highlighted. (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Figure 2: NexGen's SW1 property with areas for 2024 exploration drilling activity highlighted. (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

NexGen's 2023 exploration program applied high-resolution geophysical surveys across all properties, and 22,114.4 meters of drilling dedicated to SW 2 (Rook I) (Figure 1) and SW1 (Gambit, Gartner and King) (Figure 2). The results yielded a more comprehensive understanding of the geology in the highly prospective R7 and Morrow targets on the SW2 property; including brittle-reactivated structure and hydrothermal alteration indicative of high-grade uranium-bearing systems. Further, the 2023 program identified high prospectivity in the SW1 property (Gartner and Gambit corridors) where hydrothermal alteration associated with structure was discovered. In 2024, NexGen is increasing its exploration effort with a 30,000-meter drill program to follow up on these results and continue to systematically test the large and prospective land package NexGen holds. By refining targets through purpose-built geophysical coverage and drill testing priority areas, this exploration program is designed to strategically capitalize on the increasing global demand for clean, sustainably produced Canadian uranium.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Nuclear power is critical to reliably achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and uranium is the fuel that will power this necessary transition with the industry forecasting a 200-million-pound annual supply deficit by 2040. With our priority focus on concluding Federal permitting and project engineering, the commencement of the 2024 exploration drilling to identify additional zones of mineralization is an exciting arm of NexGen's operations. The team are employing the same innovative target generation and cost efficiency approach that led to the discovery Arrow."

This drill program – targeting ten (10) conductive trends – has a planned total of 30,000 meters with up to four (4) drill rigs in operation – 15,700 meters planned for SW2 (Rook I), and 14,300 meters planned for SW1.

Winter drilling will take place on prospective corridors in proximity to the Arrow deposit: Patterson Corridor East, Derksen West, Derksen, Derksen East, and Fury. During summer drilling, NexGen will target prospective corridors Gartner, Gambit, King on SW1 (Figure 1) and Fury, R7, Morrow on SW2 (Figure 2).

cash reserves are approximately C$410 million available to fund the continuing development and further exploration of the Company's mineral properties, and for general corporate purposes.

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics.

NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.

NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by

Grant Greenwood, P.Geo, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

