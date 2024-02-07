Kennametal Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results And Additional $200 Million Share Repurchase Program



Earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.29 compared to $0.27 in the prior year quarter

Strong YTD cash from operations of $88 million compared to $53 million in the prior year; highest first-half cash generated from operations since fiscal 2016

Returned approximately $31 million to shareholders; $15 million in share repurchases and $16 million in dividends Announces additional share repurchase program of up to $200 million over three years

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT ) (the "Company") today reported results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended December 31, 2023, with sales of $495 million, compared to $497 million in the prior year quarter, and earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.29, compared with $0.27 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EPS was $0.30 in the current quarter, whereas EPS was not adjusted in the prior year quarter.

"Once again this quarter we generated strong cash from operations, even though sales were at the lower end of our outlook due to softening market conditions, most notably in December," said Christopher Rossi, President and CEO.

Rossi continued, "We have updated our full year outlook to reflect the macro-economic conditions we are now seeing, which includes softening across our end markets and no recovery in China this fiscal year. We remain focused on the things we can control including gaining share and accelerating progress on our $100 million in cost reductions by the end of FY27. As a result, we are taking additional actions to increase the savings of our current restructuring program from $20 million to $35 million by the end of FY24. These steps, coupled with our extended share repurchase program, continue to give me confidence that we will drive long-term value for shareholders."

Additional Share Repurchase Program

Today the Company announced that its Board of Directors authorized an additional share repurchase program. The Company intends to repurchase up to an additional $200 million of Kennametal common stock over a three-year period. The Company expects to fund repurchases through cash generated from operations.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Key Developments

Sales of $495 million were flat from the prior year quarter, reflecting an organic sales decline of 3 percent, offset by a favorable business days effect of 2 percent and a favorable currency exchange effect of 1 percent.

During the quarter, the Company achieved restructuring savings of approximately $5 million from the previously announced action to streamline our cost structure while continuing to invest in our high-return Commercial and Operational Excellence initiatives. This action has been enlarged and is currently expected to deliver annualized run rate pre-tax savings of approximately $35 million, up from the previous estimate of $20 million, by the end of fiscal 2024. Restructuring and related charges of $1 million were recognized during the quarter in connection with the execution of this initiative.

Operating income was $28 million, or 5.7 percent of sales, compared to $35 million, or 7.1 percent of sales, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to lower volumes, higher wages and general inflation and the unfavorable timing of pricing compared to raw material costs in the Infrastructure segment. These factors were partially offset by higher price realization in the Metal Cutting segment and restructuring savings of approximately $5 million. Adjusted operating income was $30 million, or 6.0 percent margin, in the current quarter, whereas operating income was not adjusted in the prior year quarter.

The reported effective tax rate (ETR) for the quarter was 9.0 percent (benefit on income) compared to 17.8 percent (provision on income) in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the ETR year-over-year was driven by a $7.8 million tax benefit due to a change in the Swiss tax rate in the current year quarter, partially offset by a $2.2 million tax benefit from a Swiss tax ruling in the prior year quarter. Adjusted ETR was 8.0 percent (benefit on income) in the current quarter, whereas ETR was not adjusted in the prior year quarter.

Year-to-date net cash flow from operating activities was $88 million compared to $53 million in the prior year period. The change in net cash flow from operating activities was driven primarily by working capital changes including improved inventory levels. Year-to-date free operating cash flow (FOCF) was $36 million

compared to $4 million in the prior year period. The increase in FOCF was driven primarily by working capital changes, including improved inventory levels, and proceeds received from the disposal of property, plant and equipment, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

The Company paid $16 million in cash dividends to Kennametal shareholders during the quarter. The Company has a long history of consistently paying dividends to shareholders since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1967.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 625 thousand shares of Kennametal common stock for $15 million under its share repurchase program. Inception-to-date the Company has repurchased 5.8 million shares of common stock for $163 million under the program.

Outlook

The Company's expectations for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and the full year are as follows:

Quarterly Outlook:



Sales expected to be $510 - $530 million; foreign exchange anticipated to be a headwind of approximately 1 percent compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2023 Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.25 - $0.35

Annual Outlook:



Sales now expected to be $2.020 - $2.070 billion

Interest expense is expected to be approximately $28 million

Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $1.35 - $1.65

Pricing actions expected to cover raw material costs, wages and general inflation

Free operating cash flow of 100 percent of adjusted net income

Primary working capital as a percent of sales maintained at approximately 32 percent throughout the year

Capital spending expected to be approximately $100 - $110 million

Adjusted ETR is now expected to be approximately 21 percent Share repurchase program to continue

The Company will provide more details regarding its Outlook during its quarterly earnings conference call.

Segment Results

Metal Cutting sales of $311 million increased 4 percent from $299 million in the prior year quarter, driven by a favorable currency exchange effect of 2 percent and a favorable business days effect of 2 percent. Operating income was $26 million, or 8.2 percent of sales, compared to $26 million, or 8.8 percent of sales, in the prior year quarter. Operating income was flat year over year primarily because higher price realization and restructuring savings of approximately $4 million were offset by lower volumes and higher wages and general inflation. Adjusted operating income was $26 million, or 8.4 percent margin, in the current quarter, whereas operating income was not adjusted in the prior year quarter.

Infrastructure

sales of $184 million decreased 7 percent from $198 million in the prior year quarter, driven by an organic sales decline of 8 percent, partially offset by a favorable currency exchange effect of 1 percent. Operating income was $3 million, or 1.8 percent of sales, compared to $10

million, or 5.1 percent of sales, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to lower volumes and the unfavorable timing of pricing compared to raw material costs. These factors were partially offset by restructuring savings of approximately $1 million. Adjusted operating income was $4 million, or 1.9 percent margin, in the current quarter, whereas operating income was not adjusted in the prior year quarter.

Dividend Declared

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on February 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2024 results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables that follow.

Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking in nature, or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section

27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section

21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. For example, statements about Kennametal's outlook for sales, interest expense, adjusted EPS, FOCF, primary working capital, capital expenditures and adjusted effective tax rate for the third quarter and full year of fiscal 2024

and our expectations regarding future growth and financial performance are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current knowledge, expectations and estimates that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, our actual results could vary materially from our current expectations. There are a number of factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. They include: uncertainties related to changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of increased inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia; the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on our business operations, financial results and financial position and on the industries in which we operate and the global economy generally; other economic recession; our ability to achieve all anticipated benefits of restructuring, simplification and modernization initiatives; Commercial Excellence growth initiatives, Operational Excellence initiatives, our foreign operations and international markets, such as currency exchange rates, different regulatory environments, trade barriers, exchange controls, and social and political instability, including the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including environmental, health and safety regulations; potential for future goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges; our ability to protect and defend our intellectual property; continuity of information technology infrastructure; competition; our ability to retain our management and employees; demands on management resources; availability and cost of the raw materials we use to manufacture our products; product liability claims; integrating acquisitions and achieving the expected savings and synergies; global or regional catastrophic events; demand for and market acceptance of our products; business divestitures; energy costs; commodity prices; labor relations; and implementation of environmental remediation matters. Many of these risks and other risks are more fully described in Kennametal's latest annual report on Form 10-K and its other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We can give no assurance that any goal or plan set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at . Follow @Kennametal: X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.