“Falling Ember” By C.Y. Stewart: A Narrative On Emotional Well-Being In Modern Times

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Multi-cultural author C.Y. Stewart recently launched“Falling Ember” (Cold Ridge Publishing , 2024) in Kindle and paperback. In her new novel, C.Y. tells a stirring tale of the radiating impact of emotional well-being in the form of a page-turning thriller.In the book, a young woman named Lauren went on her first date with Daniel, someone Lauren met online a few days ago. The two characters' lives quickly unfold upon the life-altering evening, and danger ensues.“Falling Ember” delves into the long-term impacts of emotional neglect on an individual's development and mental health, highlighting the challenges faced by many in finding a sense of belonging and self-worth in their adult lives.“Falling Ember” is not merely a novel; it is a call-to-action, urging readers to acknowledge and address the emotional needs of humans. The story serves as a reminder of the crucial role that emotional support plays in the healthy development of individuals and, by extension, society as a whole.C.Y. Stewart is a bilingual storyteller known for her insightful exploration of complex emotional issues through a multicultural lens. Born and raised in China, C.Y. endured a very humble childhood. Through focused efforts, she studied Chinese Literature and Economics, and earned two Bachelor's Degrees from Peking University. In 2014, she immigrated to the United States in pursuit of her dreams. In 2019, C.Y. founded Cold Ridge Publishing in Missouri, USA. The company's mission is to demonstrate, through cross-cultural literature, that we all share a common human story.“Falling Ember” is a captive read for anyone who enjoys a page-turning story, told in a compelling and personal style.“Falling Ember” has 168 pages. The price is $5.99 for Kindle and $9.99 for paperback. The ISBN is 978-1-734-97855-1.The book can be ordered now at Amazon.Media may schedule an interview with the author by sending an email to .... For more information, please visit: .

