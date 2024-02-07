Bridesandlovers Now Offer Services In Italian

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Now More Men Will Find Love With Eastern European women. Men from Italy can now communicate with Eastern European women in their language.

CHISINUA, MOLDOVA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BridesandLovers, a leading Eastern European dating community for meeting singles from Eastern Europe, has added Spanish and Portuguese to their website to make it easier for more men to find and meet the woman of their dreams for long-term relationships. Not everybody speaks English, so adding these languages to BridesandLovers is a great way to help couples to find love. The new service is available right now, and early users have been enthusiastic about the changes. Now it has never been so easy to search for Ukrainian women for marriage .

Most dating sites featuring Eastern European women are available only in English. That can be tough for the many Italian speakers who want to find love with a woman from Eastern Europe. Now, the entire site and all its services are available to men who prefer to use Italian. Even though the changes are very new, there has already been an enthusiastic uptick of new clients from Italy.

BridesandLovers encourages genuine love connections by offering the following user benefits to all our Italian speaking members:

- Browse profiles for free

- Browse photos

- Find members based on location, shared interests, and lifestyle.

- Send messages to other members

Ivan Markova, of RedSquareCupid, the operator of BridesandLovers, says, "Adding more languages to our dating platform is part of our ongoing plan to move BridesandLovers from a solely Russian and Ukrainian dating site to a more mainstream Eastern European dating platform covering all countries in Eastern Europe."

Until recently, most of the company's young female clients came from Russia and Ukraine. Today, the business is seeing Kazakh women on the dating site as well as many other nationalities. At the same time, BridesandLovers has become the number one mature Ukrainian women dating site and is seeing an influx of mature Ukrainian women. If you really are interested in the idea to date Eastern European women now has never been such a good time.

Registration takes less than 60 seconds, why not try the site out now and see how you go.

Bridesandlovers is operated by RedSquareCupid, a company specialising in the development of database-driven dating sites. RedSquareCupid was founded in 2009 and is based Chisinau Moldova. A leading technology company in the online personals market, RedSquareCupid was founded on the conviction that the Internet can, and does, transform lives. We are passionately committed to providing hope, inspiration and success to singles of all ages and backgrounds. To learn more about Bridesandlovers and how CupidGuard makes international dating safer and more successful please visit

