Journey Joins Cisco Solutionsplus To Transform Identity And Transaction Security With Webex Contact Center By Cisco

Journey cofounders, Brett and Alex Shockley, with Lorrissa Horton (SVP/GM and Chief Product Officer, Cisco Webex) and Jono Luk (Vice President of Product Management, Cisco Webex)

Journey's identity solutions streamline customer experience & enhance security for customer interactions, now available in Cisco's elite SolutionsPlus program.

- Jono Luk, Vice President of Product Management, Webex by CiscoDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Journey, Inc (DBA: Journey), a cybersecurity software business that transforms security and customer experience in the contact center, announced its induction into Cisco's SolutionsPlus program today. The SolutionsPlus program features a select set of solutions available from Cisco and its channel partners that can be rapidly deployed to deliver significant value for Cisco users.The expanded partnership will make it easier for Webex Contact Center customers to leverage Journey's technology to streamline customer experience and enhance security by leveraging the capabilities of a smartphone in contact center interactions. Customers can use biometrics, exchange information securely, make digital payments, and interact securely with utmost privacy. This combination of security, privacy, and efficiency will enable Webex customers to save significant time and money while protecting their data."Trust and security are fundamental to providing maximum customer satisfaction," said Jono Luk, Vice President of Product Management, Webex by Cisco. "Journey is now available as an integration with Webex Contact Center, where organizations can leverage their digital authentication and transaction solutions to secure every customer interaction.""Cisco's selection of our identity authentication and transaction security solutions for SolutionsPlus is a major validation of how significant an impact we have on a contact center's security and customer experience,” said Journey Co-Founder and CEO Brett Shockley. "Our participation in S+ makes it even easier for customers to purchase and integrate Journey's packaged solutions or custom solutions, enabling contact centers to provide enhanced, faster customer service while setting a far higher bar for security.Journey's integrated identity solutions, available in Webex App Hub and now through S+, enable businesses to make contact center interactions across all voice and digital channels secure and seamless. The integrated identity platform enables identity proofing, authentication, digital disclosures, digital payments, and many other secure transactions by leveraging the sensors on a smartphone. The data, inputs, or images the caller provides are encrypted and delivered over Journey's Zero Knowledge Network®, which prevents fraud and provides a seamless and fast customer experience. The result is a wide variety of possible interactions that have a meaningful impact on operational efficiency, security, privacy, and productivity. And because Journey's integrated solutions are API-driven and tightly coupled with Cisco Webex Contact Center solutions, integrations are fast and easy.For more information, please visit .About Journey, Inc.:Journey, Inc. (DBA: Journey) is a trailblazing cybersecurity software business that sets the industry standard for safeguarding data and reimagining customer experiences. By leveraging their patented Zero Knowledge Network, Journey, Inc. empowers businesses to excel in an ever-changing landscape. Journey, Inc. is redefining cybersecurity and digital transformation with a customer-centric approach and a commitment to innovation.About Webex by CiscoWebex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions, which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact centers and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.

