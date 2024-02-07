Musk replies to calls for Carlson`s detention

(MENAFN) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has stepped into the fray surrounding United States journalist Tucker Carlson's controversial plan to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin. As calls for Carlson's arrest gain momentum, Musk has taken a defiant stance, suggesting that those advocating for the journalist's detention should themselves be arrested. Carlson, a former Fox News host, arrived in Moscow last weekend with the intention of presenting an unfiltered Russian perspective on the Ukraine conflict and broader tensions between Moscow and the West.



Accusing mainstream media of political bias and failure to provide a comprehensive view, Carlson claimed that Musk had assured him of not suppressing the distribution of his planned interview on X, formerly known as Twitter. Speculation about potential risks to Carlson's safety in the United States has surfaced, with conservative blogger Ian Miles Cheong warning that he "could become the next Julian Assange." Cheong highlights the fact that calls for Carlson's arrest have been growing among politicians and establishment media figures.



In response to the mounting controversy, Musk took to X to advocate for the freedom of speech and express his support for Carlson. In a bold statement, he suggested arresting those who are calling for Carlson's arrest, drawing attention to the parallels with the high-profile case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Assange is currently incarcerated in a British prison, facing a United States extradition request over charges related to Chelsea Manning's disclosure of classified materials on United States military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan.



The Assange case has sparked global debates on press freedom and government accountability, with supporters arguing that Assange is being persecuted for exposing classified information that revealed government wrongdoing. Having been under various forms of confinement since 2012, Assange's arrest in 2019, following Ecuador's revocation of his political asylum, intensified the legal battle against him.



As the discourse surrounding Carlson's planned Putin interview gains momentum, Musk's intervention adds a new dimension to the discussion, prompting reflections on the boundaries of journalistic freedom and the potential consequences of suppressing dissenting voices. The juxtaposition with the Assange case underscores the broader implications for media professionals who challenge established narratives and attempt to present alternative perspectives on geopolitical issues.





