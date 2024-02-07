Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - Proposals For Motions To Be Included In The Agenda Of The Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Company Announcement
No. 7/2024
Copenhagen, 7 February 2024
Proposals for motions to be included
in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting
As previously announced, the Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
will take place on 4 April 2024.
Shareholders who wish to have a proposed motion included in the agenda of the Annual
General Meeting must inform the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
in writing. Requests must be received no later than 21 February 2024.
Please send your request to ... or to Scandinavian Tobacco Group
A/S, Sandtoften 9, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark. Please mark your communication“Annual
General Meeting”.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
phone: +45 5084 7222 or ...
About Scandinavian Tobacco Group
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit
Attachment
Scandinavian Tobacco Group - Proposal for motions AGM, 7 Feb. 2024
MENAFN07022024004107003653ID1107821908
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.