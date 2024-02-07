Sealing The Future : Transportation Seals Market Projected To Reach $25.2 Billion By 2031 By Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transportation Seals Market

However, increase in demand for electric vehicles & aircrafts, and volatile prices of raw materials are expected to hinder the growth of the global market.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global transportation seals market generated $12.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $25.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The report segments the global transportation seals market on the basis of end use, type, material, motion, and region.

Based on motion, the rotary seals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the automotive segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on type, the o-ring segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of material, the elastomers seals segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the thermoplastics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The global transportation seals market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the transportation seals market, such as growth in awareness pertaining to NVH, and rise in demand for advanced seals to improve fuel efficiency. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the transportation sector witnesses prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the transportation seals market.

The key players that operate in this transportation seals market are Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Cooper Standard Holding Inc., Dana Limited, Datwyler Holding Inc., Federal-Mogul Corporation, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Hutchinson SA, Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A., Meggitt Plc, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, SKF, Smiths Group PLC, Tennecco Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., and Trelleborg AB.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

☑️By end use, the automotive segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

☑️By type, the O-ring segment is projected to lead the global transportation seals market

☑️By material, the thermoplastics segment is projected to lead the global transportation seals market

☑️By motion, the rotary seals component segment is projected to lead the global transportation seals market

☑️Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

