Introducing Fuquay Cruisin' Wheels For A Cause Charity Event. Coastal Cool, CDT, Yellow Jacket, And FVHS Booster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Coastal Cool, CDT Automotive, Yellow Jacket Auto Spa, and the Fuquay-Varina Athletic Bengal Booster Club proudly announce their collaboration.

- Holden BiermanFUQUAY-VARINA, NC 27526, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coastal Cool, CDT Automotive, Yellow Jacket Auto Spa, and the Fuquay-Varina Athletic Bengal Booster Club proudly announce their collaboration to present the inaugural Fuquay Cruisin': Wheels for a Cause Car and Vendor Fair Show. This exciting event will be hosted at Fuquay-Varina High School on Saturday, April 13th.The Fuquay Cruisin' event is not just a car show; it's a charitable endeavor aimed at making a positive impact in the community. In partnership with Military Missions in Action - Fuquay Varina Local Chapter, the organizers are dedicated to supporting the local community and giving back to those who have served.Holden Bierman, the Founder and CEO of Coastal Cool and a sophomore student at Fuquay Varina High, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We are thrilled to bring the community together for a day of fun while supporting a great cause. Fuquay Cruisin' is not only about showcasing impressive cars but also about making a difference in the lives of those who have served our country."Travis Ayers, General Manager at CDT Automotive, and Thomas Andrews, Partner of CDT Automotive and Yellow Jacket Auto Spa, along with Tricia Myers, President of the Athletic Bengal Booster Club, have joined forces to create an unforgettable experience. Their collective passion for community involvement and philanthropy is evident in the planning and execution of this event.This event is not just a car show; it's a charitable endeavor aimed at making a positive impact in the community. In partnership with Military Missions in Action - Fuquay Varina Local Chapter, the organizers are dedicated to supporting the local community and giving back to those who have served. We are asking for food donations to pack family donations.The Fuquay Cruisin': Wheels for a Cause Car and Vendor Fair Show promises a diverse array of vehicles, entertainment, and vendors, making it an event for the whole family. Attendees can expect not only a visual feast of classic and custom cars but also an opportunity to support a noble cause.For more information, sponsorship opportunities, vendors, business expo, food trucks or to get involved, please contact:About Coastal Cool:Coastal Cool is your go-to beach vacation brand. Recycled fabrics, breezy materials, and tropical styles made for a worry-free experience. Vibrant, modern, and classic collections made for performance, comfort, and style. Coastal Cool has you covered. Best-selling swimwear & ready-to-wear beachwear collections.About CDT Automotive:At CDT Automotive, our mission is to revolutionize the automotive service experience by providing unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. We strive to be the trusted partner for vehicle owners, offering comprehensive diagnostics and precision repairs that not only meet but exceed industry standards. Guided by a dedication to integrity and excellence, we aim to build lasting relationships with our customers, ensuring their vehicles run at peak performance while delivering a service experience marked by transparency, reliability, and unmatched quality. At CDT Automotive, we're not just fixing cars & trucks; we're elevating the automotive service standard.About Yellow Jacket:At Yellow Jacket Auto Spa, our mission is to safeguard your automotive investment through a comprehensive range of premier services. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, we specialize in window tinting, detailing, ceramic coating, vinyl wrapping, and paint protection film applications. Our dedicated team employs cutting-edge techniques and uses high-quality products to enhance the aesthetics and longevity of your vehicle.About FVHS:The Fuquay-Varina Bengals Athletic Booster Club is a nonprofit organization whose primary purpose is to provide support for the Fuquay-Varina High School Athletic Department and its athletes located in Fuquay-Varina, NC. The Athletic Booster Club is comprised of parents, teachers, students, and community citizens and business supporters, who together raise money through volunteerism and donations, each year to support 29 Varsity & Junior Varsity teams.About Military Missions In Action:A North Carolina-founded and focused veteran non-profit dedicated to assisting veterans in need, members of all Armed Forces, and their loving supporting families. For the last 15 years, MMIA has provided support through three programs: Home For Healing, which provides new and gently used household furnishings and goods to assist veterans, active-duty servicemembers, and families in need of establishing housing.

Holden T. Bierman

Coastal Cool

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram