White House repudiates absurd Tucker Carlson allegations

(MENAFN) The White House has categorically dismissed claims made by journalist Tucker Carlson, who alleged that the Biden administration sought to obstruct his efforts to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, during a daily press briefing, deemed the allegations as "ridiculous" and refuted any interference in Carlson's journalistic pursuits.



In an interview with the Kremlin-confirmed Russian President Putin on Tuesday, Carlson asserted that the Biden administration had consistently attempted to thwart his attempts to engage with the Russian leader. Carlson went further, stating that nearly three years ago, the administration engaged in illegal spying on his text messages, subsequently leaking the contents to the media to prevent a planned Putin interview. He also claimed a similar interference attempt occurred last month, but he proceeded with the Moscow interview regardless.



When questioned about Carlson's allegations, Jean-Pierre initially declined to comment but later addressed the issue, dismissing it as a "ridiculous premise and a ridiculous statement" about the Biden administration.



Carlson has previously asserted that his attempts to arrange an interview with Putin were compromised by United States intelligence intercepting his communications. He claimed that his messages were quoted back to him verbatim, confirming surveillance. While the National Security Agency (NSA) denied targeting Carlson, Axios partially corroborated his story, citing unnamed United States government officials who confirmed the government's awareness of his efforts to secure a Putin interview. The back-and-forth raises questions about the alleged interference in journalistic pursuits and the broader implications for press freedom.



