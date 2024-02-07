Maldives president criticizes India

(MENAFN) In a bold address to the Maldivian parliament, President Mohamed Muizzu emphasized his commitment to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty, raising eyebrows with what many perceive as a veiled critique directed at India. The statement comes amid escalating tensions between the Maldives and India, centered around the presence of Indian military personnel in the archipelago.



President Muizzu reiterated his government's stance on the Indian military stationed in the Maldives, setting a deadline for the withdrawal of around 80 troops, predominantly tasked with operating two Dornier aircraft and a helicopter provided by India for emergency evacuations. The address, boycotted by opposition parties, underscored the president's determination not to let the Maldives' sovereignty be undermined.



In a significant announcement, Muizzu declared that Indian troops stationed on one of the Maldives' three aviation platforms would leave by March 10, with personnel on the remaining two platforms withdrawing by May 10. While Male claimed that an agreement on the withdrawal was reached last week, the Indian Foreign Ministry has refrained from explicitly confirming the troop withdrawal, stating only that both nations agreed "to facilitate the ongoing operation of Indian aviation platforms."



President Muizzu further signaled a shift in diplomatic ties by announcing the non-renewal of an agreement with India, signed in 2019, to chart the Maldives' inner and underwater territories.



The expiration of this agreement last year added another layer of complexity to bilateral relations.



The withdrawal of Indian troops has been a key campaign pledge for President Muizzu, who assumed office in September. The formal request for withdrawal immediately upon his inauguration escalated tensions between the two neighbors. The situation worsened following what New Delhi deemed as "derogatory" remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Maldivian officials.



As the Maldives asserts its independence and recalibrates its relationship with India, questions arise about the broader implications for regional dynamics and the delicate balance of power in the Indian Ocean. The troop withdrawal and the cancellation of maritime agreements mark significant shifts in the geopolitical landscape, with potential repercussions for diplomatic ties and strategic alliances in the region.





