India transfers assault sub to Sri Lanka to counter China

(MENAFN) The Indian Navy's INS Karanj, a diesel attack submarine, has made a formal visit to Sri Lanka, docking at the port of Colombo over the weekend. This strategic move comes amidst rising concerns over China's research activities in the Indian Ocean and coincides with a Chinese vessel's arrival in the Maldives, another island nation in the region currently embroiled in a diplomatic dispute with New Delhi.



The Sri Lankan Navy officially announced the arrival of INS Karanj, emphasizing the ceremonial welcome extended to the submarine. The vessel hosted briefings for dozens of Sri Lankan naval personnel during its port call. The visit underscores the heightened maritime activities and geopolitical maneuvering in the Indian Ocean, where both India and China are actively expanding their influence.



India's decision to send a submarine to Sri Lanka aligns with its expressed reservations about Chinese research activities in the Indian Ocean. On January 1, Sri Lanka declared a one-year ban on allowing any Chinese research vessels to dock at its ports or operate within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). This move reflects growing regional concerns about the potential implications of China's expanding maritime presence.



In parallel developments, a Chinese ship named Xiang Yang Hong 03, initially destined for Sri Lanka, diverted its course to the Maldives. Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) observers and maritime tracking portals detected the vessel's movements in January. Indian Navy officials acknowledged tracking the situation, expressing concerns about the potential gathering of sensitive data by the Chinese vessel. The Xiang Yang Hong 03, which set sail from southern China last month, is expected to reach Male later this week.



As India strategically deploys naval assets to the region and monitors Chinese maritime activities, the situation raises questions about the evolving dynamics in the Indian Ocean and the delicate balance of power among nations vying for influence in this strategically vital maritime expanse. The visit of INS Karanj to Sri Lanka serves as a visible expression of India's commitment to safeguarding regional stability amid growing geopolitical complexities.





