Indian law enforcement detains Moscow embassy worker accused of spying for Pakistan

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has detained a security assistant working at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, identified as Satendra Siwal. The arrest follows accusations of espionage on behalf of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, marking a potential breach of national security.



Reports from Indian media suggest that Siwal, who has been stationed at the Moscow Embassy since 2021, was apprehended after an interrogation by the ATS. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to engaging in espionage activities for the ISI, raising concerns about compromised information regarding India's strategic operations.



The ATS released a statement on Sunday, revealing that Siwal's communication with ISI agents had been uncovered through electronic and physical surveillance. The statement further alleges that he disclosed sensitive information related to the Defense Ministry, external affairs minister, and the Indian military. Siwal is accused of being part of an ISI network, providing confidential information in exchange for monetary incentives.



The arrest highlights the growing threat posed by intelligence agencies attempting to entice personnel from Indian missions with financial incentives to divulge strategic intelligence. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has acknowledged Siwal's arrest and is reportedly collaborating with investigators to address the situation.



The incident underscores the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, nations locked in a prolonged border dispute over Kashmir, a region with a Muslim-majority population. Despite a ceasefire along the Line of Control and International Border established in February 2021, sporadic military clashes and intelligence activities persist, contributing to the complexities of diplomatic relations in the region.



As the investigation unfolds, questions arise about the extent of compromised information, potential ramifications for diplomatic ties, and the broader implications for national security.



The arrest of an embassy staffer on espionage charges highlights the challenges faced by nations in safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining the integrity of their diplomatic missions abroad.



MENAFN07022024000045015687ID1107821887