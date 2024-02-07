(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is reportedly gearing up for a major shakeup within the country's military leadership, with plans to dismiss his top general, Valery Zaluzhny, in the coming days. Additionally, Zelensky is expected to terminate the roles of all of the general's deputies, including Evgeny Moysyuk, Nikolay Balan, and Mikhail Zabrodsky, according to claims made by Member of Parliament Alexey Goncharenko.



While reports of Zaluzhny's impending dismissal surfaced last week, a leak to the press prompted Zelensky to postpone the decision. Nevertheless, during a public statement on Sunday, the Ukrainian president acknowledged his intent to replace the top commander and initiate a "serious" overhaul of the country's leadership.



MP Alexey Goncharenko expressed concern over the potential firing of Zaluzhny, denouncing any attempts to diminish the general's achievements. He labeled the prospect of Zaluzhny's dismissal as a "complete disgrace" for Zelensky, criticizing the move as inappropriate during a time of war. Goncharenko urged against spinning up negativity, playing political games, and raising tensions in society amid the ongoing conflict.



While the exact timing of Zaluzhny's dismissal remains unclear, another Member of Parliament, Evgeny Shevchenko, suggested that the commander could be relieved of his position sometime this week. Following his potential ousting, Zaluzhny is rumored to travel to the United Kingdom to serve as Kiev's ambassador, a move that Shevchenko characterized as a "political pension" for the general.



As the political landscape undergoes significant changes in Ukraine, the anticipated overhaul of military leadership raises questions about the motivations behind these decisions and the potential impact on the country's strategic direction in the midst of the ongoing conflict. The developments highlight the challenges faced by President Zelensky in managing internal dynamics while confronting external threats.



MENAFN07022024000045015687ID1107821886