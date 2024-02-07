GCC Indoor LBS Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Forecast And Analysis Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “GCC Indoor LBS Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the GCC indoor LBS market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

The GCC indoor LBS market size reached US$ 124.0 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 429.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8% during 2023-2028.